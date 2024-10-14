Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Mace, the global programme and project delivery consultant and construction expert, has been appointed by Dubai World Trade Centre to deliver Phase 1 of the AED 10 billion ($2.7 billion) Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) expansion at Expo City Dubai.

Phase 1 of the expansion, set for completion by 2026, will increase the DEC’s exhibition space to 140,000 square metres, nearly two and a half times its current capacity of 58,000 square metres. The expansion will feature two further phases – Phase 2 and Phase 3. Upon completion in 2031, the DEC is set to become the largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue in the region, serving as the new home for mega exhibitions in Dubai and United Arab Emirates.

Owned by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the fully expanded DEC will feature 180,000 square metres of exhibition space, with 26 halls on a single level that spans 1.2 kilometres.

Mace will provide a range of services for Phase 1 of the DEC expansion, including project and design management. The appointment builds upon Mace’s successful completion of the original Dubai Exhibition Centre (formerly COEX) in 2020, that was delivered for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Stephen Venney, UAE Country Director at Mace Consult, said:

“We are delighted to be appointed by DWTC to deliver Phase 1 of the Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion and play a key role in supporting the ongoing development of both the DEC and Dubai’s events and exhibitions industry.

“At Mace, we have been delivering iconic projects and programmes in Dubai and the UAE for more than 25 years, underpinned by strong relationships with key clients like DWTC. We are excited to bring all our best practice knowledge and expertise to successfully deliver this landmark project.”

Amer Al Farsi, Assistant Vice President, Real Estate at Dubai World Trade Centre, said:

“At DWTC we are committed to further developing Dubai’s Exhibitions and Events industry, with the aim of tripling its annual economic contribution to AED 54 billion by 2033, aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

“The expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre will play a key role in this growth, delivering a next-generation home for mega exhibitions. We look forward to partnering with Mace once again and collaborating on the successful delivery of Phase 1 of this significant project.”

Part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the DEC expansion will play a key role in Expo City Dubai’s vision of becoming a dynamic economic hub, driven by global exhibitions and events. It will also enable Dubai to double the number of large-scale events it hosts annually, from around 300 today to more than 600 by 2033.

Mace is driven by its purpose to redefine the boundaries of ambition and has delivered a number of iconic projects and programmes in Dubai and the UAE, including Jumeirah Beach Residences, Expo 2020 Dubai and One Za’abeel.