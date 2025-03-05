Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Global technology and electronics leader LG Electronics recently hosted a Technical Seminar, bringing together guests and partners to showcase its latest range of Chiller products. The event featured insightful presentations and speeches from key LG representatives, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation in Chiller technology. The seminar also emphasized LG’s expertise in service and maintenance, reinforcing its position as a trusted industry leader in providing comprehensive cooling solutions.

The seminar, attended by Dubai’s prominent real estate developers, consultants and contractors, served as a platform to showcase LG’s commitment to advancing Chiller technology in the region. The event introduced two key products—the AHRI-certified lineup of the Centrifugal Chiller and the air-cooled screw chiller with VSD—designed to deliver superior cooling efficiency and energy savings. In his opening speech, Ahmad Abed, Regional Sales Director of the CAC Division for LG Gulf, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are humbled by everyone’s presence and enthusiasm towards LG Chiller. This seminar is an opportunity to strengthen our position in the Chiller Cooling segment. While we acknowledge that we are not yet dominant in this market, we have strong products designed to meet the region’s cooling and energy-saving requirements.”

Building on this vision, Ahmed Abu Salah, Chiller Head of Sales for Gulf, provided an in-depth presentation on the advanced technology and applications of LG’s Chiller products. He highlighted how LG’s innovative solutions are engineered to optimize performance, reduce energy consumption, and meet the growing demand for sustainable cooling in the region.

The Centrifugal Chiller, part of the AHRI Certified Full Line-up is the world's largest tonnage oil-free centrifugal chiller available in capacities ranging from 200 to 2,200 TR. This state-of-the-art system delivers up to a 40% improvement in partial load efficiency (IPLV) compared to conventional two-stage chillers, translating into an impressive 30% reduction in annual operating costs. Engineered with safety and durability in mind, the chiller features an emergency UPS power supply for its bearings to ensure safe operation during power outages and auxiliary bearings that offer additional protection in case of UPS failure. Furthermore, its installation and maintenance benefits include a compact design for efficient space utilization, a quieter machine room operating at just 73 dB, and oil-free technology that simplifies maintenance. With faster service lead times enabled by in-house core components, this innovative chiller sets a new industry standard for performance, efficiency, and reliability.

On the other hand, the Air-Cooled Screw Chiller with VSD is LG’s latest innovation in HVAC technology, featuring advanced compressor performance through an inverter compressor that significantly boosts efficiency compared to traditional constant-speed models. The system is further enhanced by a high efficiency falling film type evaporator designed for optimized heat exchange. Reliability is a key point with this product, with corrosion-resistant Black Fin technology available with an optional Blygold Coating, and a robust backup operation feature that ensures continued performance even when a compressor requires servicing. Complementing these technical advancements is a user-friendly interface, featuring an AI-powered 15-inch touchscreen that provides intuitive monitoring and operation, setting a new benchmark in performance and dependability.

LG has been a driving force in the region’s HVAC industry, with an active participation in key chiller projects across the Gulf region. Be it through large scale commercial use, offices or even government agencies, LG’s solutions have bought strong chiller solutions that are high-capacity and energy efficient, that are ideal for the region’s extreme summer temperatures.

