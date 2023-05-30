GIS holds the educational Valves program in the Middle East & GCC Countries for the second consecutive year to discuss recent developments at Conrad Hotel, Dubai on the 2nd -3rd of June.

GIS launches 3 educational programs to enhance doctor’s leadership skills in coordination with (The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions - SCAI), in addition , the educational program in cooperation with Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, which includes theoretical training in hospitals along with the artificial intelligence program which aims to introduce Cardiologist to the latest artificial intelligence technologies in the Intervention Cardiology treatments.

Dubai, UAE: The Gulf Intervention Society (GIS) launches this year's edition of its second medical educational valve program “to discuss the latest developments related to heart valves diseases” in the presence of a group of experts and a number of specialists from MENA region and worldwide. This two-day event will be held at Conrad Hotel Dubai from the 2nd to the 3rd of June to discuss the latest scientific findings in Heart Valve treatments.

The event, which is organized by the "ICOM group", Attendees will be welcomed by the GIS Board which forms part of the Gulf Heart Association including Dr. Fawaz Almutairi, president of the Gulf Intervention Society and Consultant Interventional Cardiologist King Abdulaziz Cardiac Center National Guard Hospital, Riyadh, vice-president of the society Dr. Abdullah Shehab, Professor of cardiology from the United Arab Emirates, the Secretary General of the Society , General Secretary Mousa Akbar Consultant interventional Cardiologist and Head of Cardiology Unit Al Sabah Hospital Kuwait, the Treasurer Dr. Khalid Bin Thani Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiology Salmaniya Medical Complex Bahrain, along with a number of National, regional and international participation of a number of doctors specialized in this field to work together.

The President of the Gulf Intervention Society and Cardiologist King Abdulaziz Cardiac Center National Guard Hospital, Riyadh, Dr. Fawaz Almutairi said: “ During this event, Cardiologists will discuss the latest heart problems and injuries as well as address complex cases in the treatment of mitral valve disease. The Mitral valve is located between the two chambers of the heart (atrium and ventricle) these diseases include valve regurgitation or stenosis of the valve opening, which may cause symptoms such as fatigue, irregular heartbeats, shortness of breath, some of these symptoms may continue for years with a patient. They will also discuss local complex cases that GCC local consultants and experts treat.

We are pleased to launch this program to discuss the latest development related to heart valves for the second year in a row, which will be held from 2nd to 3rd of June at Conrad Hotel Dubai, and attend by a group of specialists from GCC countries and Worldwide to discuss the latest developments on cardiology, surgery and cardiac catheterization, in addition to presenting a range of experience through live and direct participation from GCC and International Countries. Thus, a review of the latest medical research and treatments related to valves and various heart diseases.”

This program was developed under the supervision of the Gulf Society by a group of experts from the GCC countries: Dr. Rasha Al Bawardy (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Sondos Samargandy (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Ahmed Al Alshatty (Kuwait), Dr. Abdulrahman Al Nabti (Qatar), Dr. Arif Al Nooryani (UAE), Dr. Fahad Baslaib (UAE), Dr. Husain Noor (Bahrain) and Dr. Mohammed Al Mukhaini (Oman).

AlMutairi added, "There will be live broadcasting from Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah-UAE, King Saud Medical City in Riyadh and King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Jeddah-KSA, which provide an educational plan based on scientific research and broad knowledge".

The vision of the association is to implement modern ideas and innovations by creating comprehensive programs to provide practical clinical treatments and improve the chance of survival and quality of life for patients.

Dr. Abdullah Shehab, vice president, said: "We have witnessed more awareness and interest in such events where experiences are exchanged to improve the levels of medical service. At the Gulf intervention Society, we offer many educational and development programs in the field of cardiac and its treatments. We held a session to discuss the challenges of cardiac catheterization and presented many complex cases with GCC and International participation. During the conference, the participants got acquainted with the best-used technologies and were discussed by experts at regional and international levels. “

Since establishing the Gulf intervention society in 2018, GIS activities have seen a 70% year-on-year increase in attendance and participation.

Dr. Khaled Bin Thani, the Treasurer said “During the past year, we witnessed a great turnout from GCC countries and the region, which indicates the great role that such events play in improving health care in our region. Therefore, at Gulf Intervention Society we are keen to provide the best activities and events to enhance communications between specialists from different parts of the region and the world and the adoption of best practices for the benefit of patients.”

He adds “The Society will hold its annual conference for this year from 16th till 18th of November at Intercontinental Festival City Hotel, Dubai. The participation will be presented by a number of specialists side by side during the live broadcast to reach the largest audience.

For his part, the Secretary General of the society, consultant of Cardiology and catheterization and head of the cardiac department at Sabah Hospital in Kuwait, Dr. Musa, said: "

"Through these events, the association provides an interactive scientific platform to share experiences among experts from around the world, to improve the sector. The Council also welcomes the participation of national and regional specialists (cardiologists and catheters) to work together."

The GIS urges the practice to the highest levels and safety standards and uses the latest scientific findings in the treatment of patients and cardiac surgical interventions, thus providing an electronic platform that will be a source of scientific materials that help develop skills for doctors and workers in this sector. Among its main objectives is:

To provide a major platform for its adoption as a source of information and research on heart disease treatments to be a link between doctors and workers in this sector from various GCC countries and the world.

Exchange experiences and the latest research findings in the field of cardiac and catheter treatments and strengthen cooperation between regional and international bodies.

Educating employees in the sector on how to acquire knowledge and skills to move this sector to higher levels.

About Gulf Intervention Society Conference (GIS):

GIS 2022 Conference, the leading intervention conference in the Gulf. The Gulf Intervention Society was established at a time when the success of Gulf interventionists had been growing regionally and globally. The main aim of its composition was to gather efforts and opinions towards nominal goals that serve us as public, states and healthcare professionals for scientific, research and societal compatibility. GIS’s mission is to lead the Gulf interventional cardiovascular community through education, research, and quality patient care. To fulfil that mission, GIS recognizes its responsibility to promote the highest possible educational levels, research tools, community interactions and ethical behavior by its members. The group, which is part of the Gulf Heart Association, met to encourage national and regional interventionists to join the society, welcome their addition and participation, and develop a vision of cooperation between regional and international bodies in the field of Cardiovascular Intervention. GIS founders and coming members must recognize their responsibility towards patients, society, other physicians, and other health professionals.

