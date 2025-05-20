Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates opened the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates, its flagship industrial platform, signaling a bold leap forward in its ambition to become one of the world’s leading manufacturing and technology-driven economies.

Held under the theme “Advanced Industries. Accelerated”, the four-day event brings together more than 700 exhibitors and over 50,000 registered participants, unveiling a suite of investments and strategic agreements to strengthen the UAE’s industrial competitiveness under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

In his opening address, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building future industries rooted in resilience, innovation, and global competitiveness. “With the foresight of our leadership, we are building an inclusive, diversified, and sustainable economy. The future is Made in the UAE,” said HE Dr. Al Jaber.

Make it in the Emirates 2025 builds on over USD 45.8 billion in confirmed offtake agreements linked to over 4,800 products across 12 priority sectors, including aerospace, clean energy, agritech, and advanced electronics. It also marks the launch of a USD 272 million Emirates Growth Fund to support tech-driven and SME-led industrial expansion, alongside USD 4.08 billion in competitive financing from the UAE’s leading banks.

The 2025 edition comes amid rising global demand for high-tech, sustainable, and localized manufacturing. Since its launch in 2021, Make it in the Emirates has become a central force behind the UAE’s industrial transformation. Industrial exports reached USD 53.7 billion in 2024 — a 68% increase compared to 2020 — while the sector’s GDP contribution rose to USD 57.3 billion. Through the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, over USD 94.5 billion has been redirected into the national economy, facilitating more than 22,000 private-sector jobs for Emiratis. In parallel, the UAE’s foreign trade surpassed USD 1.36 trillion last year, reinforcing the country’s growing role as a strategic hub connecting global markets.

Make it in the Emirates 2025 is the platform’s most expansive edition yet. It offers global investors and manufacturers a direct gateway into one of the world’s most strategically positioned and future-focused economies.