The recent global cuts in funding are a painful but decisive warning that Africa must accelerate its drive for healthcare and medicines manufacturing self-reliance, the Federation of African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations (FAPMA) says.

FAPMA director Skhumbuzo Ngozwana notes that many African health departments are struggling to access to their own health product data which was previously managed by internationally funded agencies. While foreign aid has always played an important role in improving healthcare outcomes across the continent, these funding cuts have exposed a dangerous overreliance on external support. This, combined with tariffs, will have a catastrophic impact on global healthcare supply chains,” Ngozwana asserts.

“Since most active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) come from China and India. Africa could be sheltered from the impact if we had the capabilities ourselves,” he stresses. “Africa must be self-reliant, even for our API needs. There have been previous burning platforms, like the Covid-19 pandemic, but this is now a desperate wake up call. Africa must procure from African manufacturers, even if it is initially at a higher unit cost. We must never forget that healthcare is a significant driver of economic growth and in the long run, procurement from local companies will lead to economic growth, employment and contribute to making Africa less reliant on aid.”

To drive this imperative, the second annual African Healthcare Manufacturing Trade Exhibition and Conference (AHMTEC) has been announced. It will take place in Accra, Ghana, from 7 to 9 October 2025. Co-hosted by FAPMA and Vizuri Health Dynamics, an African non-profit organisation created to foster a competitive African pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, the event will be a vital gathering for all African healthcare role players. Health 4 Development (H4D), a strategic advisor operating across the African healthcare value chain, is powering the conference.

Ngozwana explains that African healthcare stakeholders have been striving to accelerate self-reliance for over a decade, but progress has been slow. Last year’s inaugural African medicines manufacturing trade exhibition and conference in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, marked a turning point for the the African pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. The timing of this year’s second event could not be more opportune, he states.

In 2024, the gathering laid the foundation for healthcare transformation in Africa. Over 30 African manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, vaccines and APIs convened. They represented 11 countries: Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. A total of 200 attendees from 26 countries engaged at the event, sharing knowledge, learning and networking. There were 111 organisations in attendance and 46 expert speakers shared their insights and expertise.

This year’s event will build on that momentum. “At this critical junction for African healthcare, all manufacturers, regulators, financiers, policymakers, distributors and other stakeholders are urged to get involved,” states Dr Mariatou Tala Jallow, Council Chair of Vizuri Health Dynamics. “In today’s rapidly shifting global political landscape, Africa must prioritise building resilient, self-sufficient health systems capable of withstanding foreign policy changes that can threaten the lives of millions.”

To support and facilitate investment into local manufacturing, AHMTEC will feature a “Deal Room” focused on bringing together mission-aligned investors with African healthcare product and medicines manufacturers. Its aim is to drive meaningful partnerships.

AHMTEC 2025 will be held under the theme, "Collaborate to Compete: Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Growth”. Jallow explains that it underscores the importance of collaboration in enhancing African healthcare manufacturing. “Building a self-sufficient healthcare system requires a collaborative, multi-pronged approach, starting with the expansion of local pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity. At present, Africa produces less than 30% of the medicines it consumes. The continent imports most of its vaccines, essential medicines and medical equipment - often at high costs and with long supply chains vulnerable to global disruptions.”

“Investing in local manufacturing would not only secure Africa’s healthcare supply chains but also create jobs, foster skills development and stimulate economic growth. Governments, private sector players and development partners must work together. Beyond manufacturing, investment in research and development is critical, too. African scientists can lead the charge in studying the continent’s specific health challenges. Strengthening health infrastructure is equally vital. In AHMTEC, we have created an essential platform to enable collaboration and address the challenges in securing a stronger future for medicine and healthcare manufacturing across the continent,” Ngozwana concludes.

To find out more about sponsorship opportunities at AHMTEC 2025 or to register to attend, visit the website, https://ahmtec.org/

The African Healthcare Manufacturing Trade Exhibition and Conference (AHMTEC) will be held at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra, Ghana, from 7 to 9 October 2025.

Africa's health security demands local solutions. This is the premier conference and trade exhibition dedicated to accelerating the growth of African healthcare manufacturing. AHMTEC 2025 (rebranded from AMMTEC to reflect our dedication to nurturing a more diverse and inclusive healthcare manufacturing sector in Africa) is a leading event for the African health product manufacturing ecosystem.

This year's theme, "Collaborate to Compete: Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Growth" underscores the importance of collaboration in enhancing African healthcare manufacturing.

AHMTEC is more than a conference – it's a mission to build a self-reliant African healthcare industry that empowers our continent and secures the health of our people. For too long, our continent has relied on external sources.