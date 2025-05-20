Sharjah: The seventh edition of ExpoCulinaire, the Middle East’s premier event dedicated to the food service, hospitality, culinary, and catering industry, will commence tomorrow, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, and will run until May 23.

Hosted with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), ExpoCulinaire 2025 exhibition features over 2,000 international chefs and top culinary experts, alongside hundreds of exhibitors from industry specialists, including cooks, caterers, and hospitality professionals.

Organised by Purple Kitchen Events, the exhibition will host this year a series of world-class culinary competitions covering picture-perfect platters of all manner of edible delights.

Key attraction of this year’s edition is the 28th Emirates International Salon Culinaire, the Middle East’s largest and most renowned culinary competition, hosted by the Emirates Culinary Guild. This prestigious culinary contest brings together top chefs from local and international hotels and restaurants, offering a platform for showcasing the mastery of culinary art s and innovation.

ExpoCulinaire exhibition provides a comprehensive global platform where leading suppliers and businesses in the food service and catering industry can showcase their latest products and services and exchange expertise with counterparts worldwide. It offers insights and innovative solutions into several aspects of the sector, including food, beverage, ingredients, cooking techniques, and kitchen equipment.

The exhibition presents a strategic platform for investors and entrepreneurs to network with key industry players, including manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. They can explore new investment opportunities, exchange knowledge and expertise, forge business deals, and establish partnerships, thereby expanding their reach in the region’s markets.

ExpoCulinaire 2025 promises visitors a rich culinary experience, including live cooking demonstrations by world-renowned chefs and industry experts. Attendees can indulge in cooking showcases where they can explore a variety of new ingredients and products on display, providing inspiration and insight into the latest culinary and hospitality innovations.

The exhibition is open from 10 am to 5 pm, during which visitors can enjoy picture-perfect displays of delicious dishes from some of the world’s most famous cuisines.

