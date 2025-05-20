“Software Testing Day” joins ISTQB® Global Conference Network

GenAI is the skill software testers can’t afford to ignore, experts stress

Cairo, Egypt – As the global software industry evolves with AI-driven development and DevOps acceleration, Egypt is carving out a reputation as a hotspot for cutting-edge software quality and testing expertise. Marking a key milestone, the country’s flagship conference, Software Testing Day, has officially joined the ISTQB® Global Conference Network, placing Egypt among a select group of countries shaping global software testing standards.

Hosted under the auspices of Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the third edition of Software Testing Day drew over 500 industry experts, engineers, and global leaders to Cairo. Organized by the Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC)—an affiliate of ITIDA, Egypt’s IT Industry Development Agency—the conference spotlighted how AI is transforming software quality practices and how Egypt’s tech talent is stepping up.

Egypt as a Trusted Global QA Destination

“We see software testing not just as a technical function, but as a strategic asset in Egypt’s digital economy,” said Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA.

“Through AI, DevOps, and global certifications, Egypt is becoming a trusted offshoring destination for software quality services. That’s reflected in the growing number of global companies choosing Egypt for digital services and software testing operations.”, ITIDA CEO added.

Egypt’s software engineering community is growing rapidly—and formally. SECC, the sole Egyptian Software Testing Board (ESTB) Examination Institute/Certification body for the ISTQB® certificates in Egypt, has now certified over 9,000 professionals and issued more than 13,600 certificates across in-demand testing specializations like mobile applications, security, artificial intelligence, and automotive software systems.

These certifications, aligned with global standards, have become a core pillar of Egypt’s strategy to meet global demand for skilled testing professionals.

Dr. Haitham Hamza, Acting Chairman of SECC, emphasized: “Being part of the ISTQB® Global Conference Network is not just an endorsement; it’s a commitment. Egypt is not only investing in certifications but also in setting global benchmarks.”

In a keynote address, Dr. Klaudia Dussa-Zieger, President of the International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB®), remarked:

“It’s truly an honor to be part of such a beautifully organized conference. The venue, the parallel sessions, and the overall atmosphere foster meaningful exchange between the software testing industry and academia. The blend of local and international speakers, combined with the energy and enthusiasm of the young testing community, makes this event both brilliant and exceptional.”

In her session titled “ISTQB and AI – How Do the Two Go Together?”, Dr. Dussa-Zieger explored the evolution of the ISTQB Certification Scheme in response to the growing impact of artificial intelligence in software testing.

Software Testing Day 2025 showcased how AI and DevOps are transforming testing practices. Experts discussed using large language models and AI agents for generating test cases, analyzing system behaviors, and ethical model evaluation. Leaders from Microsoft, Deloitte, Expleo, and DXC shared insights on integrating AI-driven automation with CI/CD pipelines to boost quality and speed.

The event featured live demos from 10 companies highlighting intelligent testing tools, secure coding, and AI validation. Key sessions included Joel Oliveira, ISTQB Governance Chair, in “Will AI Take Your Job?”, emphasizing that testers who master AI will lead the future; and Erik van Veenendaal, TMMi Management Executive, in “Test Process Improvement in the Era of AI and DevOps,” exploring how maturity models adapt to agile and AI workflows. Both stressed that embracing AI is essential for success in modern software testing.

Looking Ahead

“Through this conference and our strategic collaborations with global institutions, we’re not just fostering technical excellence—we’re positioning Egypt as a global hub for trusted, world-class digital solutions. At ITIDA, we’re committed to empowering our talent and elevating our software industry to meet the highest international standards.” — stressed Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA.

With global demand for secure, reliable software on the rise, Egypt’s approach—blending certification, innovation, and regional collaboration—offers a blueprint for emerging markets aiming to play a larger role in the global software lifecycle.