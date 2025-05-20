Sharjah, The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Center (SEDC), is actively taking part in the fourth edition of the "Make it in the Emirates" Forum, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from May 19 to 22.

The Chamber’s engagement reflects its strategic commitment to empowering the industrial sector, reinforcing the global competitiveness of local industries, and promoting innovation and technological integration across manufacturing domains, thereby advancing the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn).

During the forum, the Chamber launched a dedicated platform featuring representatives from industrial companies based in Sharjah. The objective is to highlight investment opportunities in the emirate’s rapidly growing industrial sector, which currently hosts around 35 percent of the UAE’s manufacturing facilities.

The initiative also aims to enable Sharjah’s entrepreneurs and investors to stay abreast of the latest global developments in the industrial sector and gain insight into the needs of other markets, thereby facilitating access to new export destinations.

The Sharjah Chamber’s delegation included H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; H.E Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI; and H.E Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

Also present were Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SCCI; Ali Al Jari, Director of SEDC; and Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Industry Sector Business Group at SCCI.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais engaged in a series of strategic meetings with officials and senior representatives of government entities and major industrial firms during the forum.

Discussions focused on accelerating investment in advanced industries, enhancing industrial resilience, and empowering Emirati talent by exposing them to key opportunities in the industrial and advanced technology sectors. Additional focus was placed on supporting startups to enhance the growth and global competitiveness of UAE-based industries.

During these meetings, the Chamber’s delegation showcased Sharjah’s industrial advantages, including its modern infrastructure, ongoing development projects, strategic geographic location, business-friendly regulatory framework, and competitive incentives that have positioned the emirate as a leading manufacturing hub in the region.

Al Owais affirmed that the Sharjah Chamber’s participation in the "Make it in the Emirates" Forum underscores its commitment to supporting the industrial sector and strengthening the emirate’s position as a global destination for manufacturing and a gateway for industrial supply.

He highlighted the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to support the global outreach of local industrial firms by offering targeted services, facilitating investment opportunities, and fostering partnerships through business forums, engagements with economic delegations, trade exhibitions, and outbound trade missions.

For his part, Ali Al Jari said that the Sharjah Chamber’s participation in this significant event aimed to highlight investment opportunities in the emirate’s industrial and innovation-driven sectors.

He pointed to the emirate’s advancements in smart manufacturing, automation systems, and supply chain management as key areas aligned with evolving global industrial trends.