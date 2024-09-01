1,742 exhibiting companies and brands present

65 participating countries from around the world will include 14 new countries

This year's edition introduces 13 new features

11 sectors that will offer visitors an enhanced experience

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024 starts today at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi with thousands of visitors expected.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX combines Emirati cultural traditions and heritage with forward-looking features that open new business opportunities, engage Emiratis of all ages, and showcase adventure and outdoor lifestyles.

Organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club in strategic partnership with ADNEC Group, this world-leading exhibition with over two decades’ heritage runs from 31 August to 8 September 2024 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Whether they are hunting and equestrian enthusiasts or looking to immerse themselves in the region’s cultural heritage, visitors to ADIHEX can explore cultural exhibitions, breathtaking traditional performances, and live historical displays that will educate and inspire.

As the largest event of its kind in the MENA region, ADIHEX will host 11 distinct cultural sectors including equestrian and falconry, hunting and shooting, camping, hunting tourism and safari, fishing and marine sports, and arts and crafts along with many others from the entire spectrum of sporting and outdoor activities.

As the heart and soul of ADIHEX, the Main Arena will offer an unmissable family-friendly attraction offering a wide range of multi-cultural, educational, and interactive shows that are suitable for all age groups. Each day's action-packed agenda will include an extensive variety of dramatic and exciting shows, workshops, beauty competitions, auctions and much more. An Arena highlight will be the Falcon Auction, which shows the UAE’s pioneering role in the captive-breeding of falcons as part of the country's commitment to conservation and preservation of its wildlife. Held both in-person and online, his unique auction offers an exclusive experience for both local and international participants.

Visitors can also join the ADIHEX Knowledge Hub for a wide range of live demonstrations and workshops with leading experts covering a range of fascinating subjects relating to falconry, equestrianism, desert physiognomy, maritime exploration, desert survival skills, the natural environment, Emirati culture and heritage, and safety and security.

In addition to the spectacular shows, exhibits and demonstrations on offer, visitors can also take advantage of many other options to network with industry experts, explore and buy merchandise and equipment, and connect with industry-leading manufacturers and suppliers.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable event! Tickets are now available online for those wishing to attend the largest edition so far since this prestigious exhibition was launched more than twenty years’ ago. To obtain tickets, visitors should visit the ADIHEX website and select from the range of packages listed.