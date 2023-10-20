A three-member delegation from Abu Dhabi-based Knighthood Global, led by Chairman James Hogan will be attending the WTTC Summit 2023 which takes place in Kigali Rwanda from 1 to 3 November this year.

Under the theme, Building Bridges to a Sustainable Future, the summit has attracted an international audience from countries around the world to discuss the big issues facing travel and tourism today.

James Hogan is accompanied by Knighthood CEO, James Rigney and Camiel Eurlings, former Dutch Minister of Transport, Public Works and Water Management and Member of the European Parliament, who is a Partner at Knighthood Global.

Mr Hogan will participate in a panel discussion entitled ‘What’s your ETA?’ in which he will share relevant learnings from the global airline industry, and how they can be leveraged by airlines operating in Africa today.

He said: “The long-awaited and welcome emergence from the Covid era has not been without new and significant challenges as we’ve seen in a very difficult summer of travel in Europe and America. In addition to the critical challenge posed by climate change, travel and tourism faces ongoing financial pressures and significant manpower and skills shortages, which need to be resolved if the industry is to meet demand and customer expectations. “There are no simple one-size fits all solutions to these problems. However, working together as an industry and through public and private sector collaboration, we can map out a clear vision for the future and develop workable and realistic policies to achieve a sustainable future.”

Knighthood Global is also a sponsor of the 2023 summit. Founded by Principals, James Hogan and James Rigney and based in the United Arab Emirates, Knighthood Global is a specialist aviation, travel and tourism company which has deep expertise and proven experience in providing turnkey strategic planning and operational support capability solutions to governments, airlines, and travel and tourism organisations.

-Ends-

For more information: contact@knighthoodglobal.com