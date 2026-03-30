Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) concluded its participation as a main sponsor of the Second Arab Summit on Combating Fraud, held in Luxor, Egypt, from 29 to 31 January 2026, under the patronage of the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt.

KIB was represented at the conference by Mohammed Al-Sarraf, Manager – Anti-Fraud Unit at KIB. The opening ceremony was attended by several prominent banking figures, including Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt and Mohamed El-Etreby, Chairman of the Union of Arab Banks and the Federation of Egyptian Banks. The event also drew participation from leaders of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, representatives of the United Nations, and a large gathering of Arab bankers and experts.

Commenting on the occasion, Al-Sarraf stated: “We are pleased at KIB to be one of the main sponsors of this leading Arab conference, which embodies the commitment of Arab banking institutions to strengthening the financial fraud prevention system across the region. KIB’s participation in this event underscores our strategic vision to support regional initiatives aimed at advancing fraud detection tools and keeping pace with the rapid technological transformation shaping the financial sector.”

He added: “Digital transformation is now an undeniable reality, requiring the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analytics. This is not only to safeguard institutions, but also to foster a secure banking environment that strengthens customer trust and supports financial stability at both the national and regional levels. The summit offers a valuable platform for exchanging expertise with regulatory and banking authorities across the Arab world, as well as for discussing best practices in combating cross-border financial crimes.”

Al-Sarraf continued: “At KIB, we look forward to continuing our role as an active partner in raising awareness, strengthening the capabilities of professionals in the fraud prevention field, and supporting initiatives that contribute to safeguarding Arab banking systems and developing collaborative mechanisms to address these growing risks.”

Over the course of three days, the conference addressed a range of key issues reflecting the rapid evolution of fraud methods. Major themes included the role of artificial intelligence and data analytics in detecting fraud patterns, legal and procedural challenges related to information sharing among regulatory authorities, efforts of international institutions to leverage advanced technologies in combating financial crime, the quality of banknotes and its impact on inspection and detection processes, and strategies for countering digital financial fraud while empowering fraud investigators in an era of accelerating digital transformation.

It is worth noting that KIB’s participation in this prominent regional event underscores its firm commitment to supporting efforts aimed at strengthening the anti-fraud ecosystem in Kuwait and contributing to raising public awareness of the risks of financial fraud and ways to prevent it, through the “Let’s Be Aware” (Diraya) campaign. This comes in alignment with the directives of the Central Bank of Kuwait, which aim to establish a secure and sustainable digital financial environment.

Building on this commitment, the Bank emphasized the importance of such regional conferences as effective platforms for exchanging expertise and discussing innovative solutions to address rapidly evolving cyber challenges, affirming that building a secure digital banking future requires continuous awareness and cooperation among all stakeholders.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.