Arab Finance: Kuwait Finance House Bank - Egypt (KFH-Egypt) has renewed its strategic partnership with Entreprenelle, the leader in community development in the MENA region for 2026, as per an emailed press release.

In a move that supports women's economic and technological empowerment, this cooperation reflects the bank's orientation towards investing in human capital, particularly women and youth.

It also highlights KFH-Egypt’s path towards qualifying them with future skills in AI and Fintech, which better equips them for the labor market and supports sustainable economic growth.

The bank took part in the new edition of "SHE CAN 2026" as a Comprehensive Empowerment Partner, by providing Sharia-compliant financial solutions, alongside qualitative initiatives for technical capacity building.

The collaboration also included implementing four specialized training programs in AI in cooperation with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA). The program focuses on practical applications across various sectors, thereby enhancing women's readiness for the digital labor market and supporting their career development.

"SHE CAN 2026" event took place on April 17th and 18th, with KFH-Egypt participating as a "Platinum Sponsor".