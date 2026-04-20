Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has signed a cooperation protocol with the Arab Academy for Management, Banking, and Financial Sciences (AAMBFS) to enhance investment in human capital and support the development of the non-banking financial sector, as per a statement.

The agreement will remain in effect for two years, with the possibility of renewal, allowing both parties to expand collaboration and maximize their impact on developing human resources within the non-banking financial sector.

The protocol aims to provide specialized postgraduate programs for employees of the FRA and companies under its supervision, as part of the authority’s strategy to develop human capital and enhance workforce efficiency across non-banking financial activities.

The collaboration aligns with Egypt’s broader direction to strengthen financial inclusion and digital transformation in line with Egypt Vision 2030, while reinforcing institutional performance by developing qualified talent capable of leading growth.

The agreement also reflects integration of the FRA’s regulatory and supervisory role with the Arab Academy's academic expertise, supporting the preparation of professionals equipped with applied knowledge and technical skills relevant to evolving financial markets.

FRA's Chairman Islam Azzam said the initiative forms part of the FRA’s focus on investing in human capital as a key driver of sustainability and efficiency in the sector, noting that the Authority is working to provide advanced education and training programs aligned with international standards to support institutional development.

He added that the protocol includes offering postgraduate programs such as a Master of Business Administration in Arabic and English, as well as a Professional Doctorate, aimed at strengthening managerial and professional competencies, particularly in governance and risk management. The agreement also provides partial scholarships and flexible payment plans to encourage employees to pursue further education and support career advancement.