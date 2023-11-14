RIYADH: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC), under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Haifa Al-Faisal, Chairwoman of the Zahra Breast Cancer Association, is set to organize the International Conference on Molecular Oncology and Precision Medicine. Scheduled to commence on November 16th in Riyadh, the three-day event themed 'Advances in Cancer Research: Towards Precision Treatment.' The conference aims to foster collaboration between scientists and physicians globally, enhancing the integration of scientific research into clinical practices to better healthcare outcomes and the experiences of cancer patients.

The conference will focus on the latest cutting-edge developments in cancer research, spanning from foundational studies to clinical applications, with a keen focus on tailoring patient care in healthcare systems. The event promises to be a hub of collaborations, bringing together leading researchers, physicians, and academics to tackle prevailing challenges and explore emerging trends in cancer therapy and investigation. A key agenda of the conference is to fast-track the application of research breakthroughs into clinical settings and to strategize the integration of evidence-based research into healthcare practices, marking a significant step forward in patient-centered medicine.

In a comprehensive gathering of global and local expertise, the conference is set to present 30 research papers spanning a diverse array of topics. These include cancer epidemiology, the tumor microenvironment, cancer stem cells, and the latest advancements in treatments such as immunotherapy and cell therapy. A significant highlight will be the exploration of artificial intelligence's role in the early detection of cancer.

Dr. Abdelilah Aboussekhra, the conference president and Chairman of the Molecular Oncology Department at KFSH&RC, called on doctors, researchers, and academics to participate in the upcoming conference. The event is designed to amplify its impact and foster knowledge exchange with leading cancer experts from around the world

The upcoming conference will feature a range of expert-led panel discussions delving into the forefront of cancer treatment. Topics include exploring the next phase of immunotherapy for complex breast cancers, utilizing artificial intelligence in early breast cancer detection, and applying T-cell therapy for malignant blood tumors. Moreover, the latest advancements in precision treatments for thyroid and colon cancers will be showcased, along with insights into the impact of gut microbiota on colon cancer progression and therapy.

Renowned for its state-of-the-art cancer care, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center stands out globally for its innovative approach. The hospital's significant investments in artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and genomic medicine are aimed at delivering personalized treatments for each patient. In collaboration with leading institutions worldwide, it has pioneered diagnostic technologies like liquid biopsy, which can detect 50 genes associated with cancer at early stages. The KFSH&RC, in collaboration with a host of local and international partners, has unveiled the “Mirai” Model. This predictive tool is designed to assess the risk of breast cancer cell development over the next five years, heralding a new era in disease diagnosis and enhancing the efficacy of healthcare outcomes.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is a leading tertiary & quaternary healthcare provider in the Middle East. KFSH&RC's mission is to provide the highest level of specialized healthcare in an integrated educational and research setting.

KFSH&RC has a rich history of providing high-quality clinical services, including leading-edge treatments in oncology, transplantation, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, and genetics.

This year, Brand Finance recognized KFSH&RC as the number one Academic Medical Centre in the MENA region and the top 20 internationally. Meanwhile, in 2022, KFSH&RC was ranked among the leading healthcare providers across the globe by Newsweek.

Guided by the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, KFSH&RC is undertaking a Transformation towards a financially sustainable, independent, not-for-profit hospital. KFSH&RC has been internationally recognized for its continuous achievements in patient experiences and outcomes by accreditations from the HIMSS Davies Award of Excellence, CHiME Most Wired, JCI, CAP, ISO 22301 & 27001, to list a few.

