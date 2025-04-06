Jordan Source, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), has organized a virtual event in collaboration with the Jordanian Embassy in Canada, the Canadian Embassy in Jordan, and the Canadian Arab Business Council (CABC). This event underscored Jordan’s commitment to fostering global partnerships and showcased the Kingdom’s dynamic ICT sector to key decision-makers in Canada and internationally.

Taking place on February 24, the Canada-Jordan ICT Webinar aimed to build upon existing partnerships with Canadian businesses and promote opportunities for business expansion and innovation between the two nations. It emphasized the strengthening of relationships between Jordanian and Canadian companies, as well as highlighting Jordan’s youthful workforce, strategic regional position, and entrepreneurial spirit.

The event commenced with a welcome address by the CABC, followed by opening remarks from distinguished speakers. His Excellency Sami Smeirat, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, provided insights on Jordan’s ICT landscape and highlighted incentives that Jordan provides to investors. His inspiring words were followed by Her Excellency Sabah Al Rafie, Ambassador of Jordan to Canada, who articulated the strategic vision for Jordan-Canada partnerships and their potential to drive future innovation.

During the webinar, HE Sami Smeirat highlighted Jordan's pioneering role in the ICT sector. He pointed to the sector's significant growth, contributing 5% to the country's GDP and employing over 40,000 people, with more than 7,000 annual graduates in technology and engineering fields. He further outlined the incentives and benefits available to investors in Jordan, including tax exemptions, financial grants to support market expansion and training, and a range of facilities that make the Kingdom an attractive destination for investment. He emphasized that these efforts align with the country's economic modernization vision, which aims to foster sustainable growth, encourage innovation, develop digital competencies, and establish Jordan as an advanced regional technology hub.

Meanwhile, HE Sabah Al-Rafie also spoke on the importance of strengthening cooperation between Jordan and Canada, building on decades of successful partnership. She emphasized the potential of both countries and underscored Jordan’s advantages as an incubator for remote businesses. These advantages include the Kingdom's strategic location, its young and dynamic workforce, its evolving technological infrastructure, progressive legislation, and competitive investment incentives.

On the other hand, Louis Lacasse, Canada's Regional Trade Consul at the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addressed the role of the Canadian government in enhancing trade and investment opportunities in the ICT sector between Jordan and Canada.

A highlight of the webinar was the panel discussion, titled “Scaling Beyond Borders – Innovation & Market Expansion”. It featured industry leaders: Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director at DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures; Samer Jaffar, General Manager – EMEA at Explorance; Mohammad Kaddoura, Co-Founder and CEO at Ideal Innovation House; and Wassef Masri, Managing Partner at CrossRealms. The session delved into how outsourcing affects the communities that become part of the ecosystem. Throughout, panelists continuously referred to upskilling and training as drivers of innovation and growth.

This sentiment was further echoed by Amira Qarqash, Digital Skills Development Manager at MoDEE, who touched upon Jordan’s collaboration with tech providers to trainings in universities to ensure students are equipped with the necessary skills for the market.

The Canada-Jordan ICT Webinar is a direct result of Jordan Source’s successful delegation visit to Canada last year, which included participation in North America’s fastest-growing technology conference, meetings with representatives from the University of Waterloo, and the “Gateway to MENA” event hosted alongside the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. This event reinforces Jordan Source’s dedication to nurturing strong ties between the two countries, positioning Jordan and its talent as ideal partners for technology and innovation.

ABOUT JORDAN SOURCE

Jordan Source is a program that aims to promote Jordan as an ideal destination for investments and outsourcing in the ICT sector, providing a wealth of support services to international businesses and investors, while elevating Jordan’s wellspring of young ICT talent onto a global stage. Developed under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project of the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan Source seeks to connect businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe with the resources they need to grow, thrive, and flourish—all while highlighting the Kingdom’s abundance of young professionals, its exceptional investment environment, and its world-class infrastructure and resources. For more information, visit www.jordansource.com.