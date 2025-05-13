The debut edition is supported by Albawardi Tools & Hardware as Founding Partner and features leading exhibitors like Pecol, Genergy Power Products and YATO Hand Tools

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: dmg events and Koelnmesse have partnered to bring the globally renowned “EISENWARENMESSE – International Hardware Fair” (Cologne, Germany) to Saudi Arabia for the very first time. Building on the success of Koelnmesse’s flagship event and adding the profound regional track record of dmg events in the Middle East region, the newly-launched International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia will take place 16-18 June 2025 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

With visitor registrations now open, the event is poised to position Saudi Arabia as a key player in the global hardware and tools industry, offering a strategic gateway to the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding $10.39 billion market (Source: Statista Market Insights). Spanning over 7,800 sqm of exhibition space, the inaugural edition will welcome over 200 exhibitors from more than 25 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Germany, China, India, Italy, the UAE, Qatar, and Greece.

As the nation accelerates efforts to become a global business and investment hub, the International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia will unite manufacturers, distributors, and decision-makers to cater for the concrete demand and to exchange ideas on innovations, explore emerging technologies, and drive sustainable growth.

“The launch of International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia marks an exciting milestone for dmg events as we partner with Koelnmesse, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s industrial advancement and enabling companies to build valuable connections in line with Vision 2030,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events. “With our deep-rooted presence in Saudi Arabia and a proven track record of delivering impactful exhibitions, this event will facilitate growth and acceleration, offering visitors and exhibitors a meeting ground for strategic collaboration with direct access to one of the region’s fastest growing markets.”

The joint venture combines dmg events’ regional expertise with Koelnmesse’s global exhibition legacy, the collaboration is set to deliver a focused and high-value experience for visitors and exhibitors alike.

“Saudi Arabia is undergoing an extraordinary transformation with a growing need for world-class exhibitions that meet the industry’s evolving demands,” added Denis Steker, Senior Vice President International, Koelnmesse. “Partnering with dmg events enables us to extend the International Hardware Fair’s global footprint while tailoring it to meet the specific needs of the Saudi Arabian market. We look forward to facilitating meaningful exchange between global suppliers and stakeholders, creating long-term value for the hardware and tools sector.”

The event will serve as a leading trade platform for the tools, hardware, and DIY supplies sector in the Kingdom – providing visitors with the opportunity to explore partnerships with top manufacturers and suppliers, discover the latest product innovations, and tap into the expanding Saudi Arabian market. From construction and real estate to logistics and consulting, the show will attract a wide spectrum of industry professionals all exploring the latest in industrial equipment, safety gear, fasteners, and more, while building valuable relationships that contribute to long-term prospects.

“It's quite interesting to see such an international fair happening in Saudi Arabia. This fair has been happening in Cologne for many years and I've visited it numerous times, looking for specialties, high-quality products, new partnerships, and exploring new lines of business. To see this happening in the local market is a significant advantage for the economy and the industry itself,” said Abdallah Katerji, General Manager, Albawardi Tools & Hardware. “Since the hardware and tools business is quite specialized, where knowledge is incredibly important and is something that you need to continuously strive for, having such fairs happening locally will definitely improve this experience.”

As Saudi Arabia positions itself at the forefront of industrial development and global trade, International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia emerges as a timely and strategic event to facilitate meaningful dialogue, business exchange, and sector-wide advancement.

International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia will be co-located with FSB Sports Show Riyadh. For more information and to register for the event, visit: www.hardwarefair-saudi.com/

About International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia

International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia, inspired by the globally renowned EISENWARENMESSE in Cologne, is the premier trade platform in Saudi Arabia for the tools, hardware, and DIY supplies sector, connecting leading manufacturers and suppliers with key buyers across construction, real estate, logistics, and industrial markets.

Organised through a strategic partnership between dmg events and Koelnmesse, the event brings world-class exhibition standards to the Kingdom. The fair delivers unparalleled business prospects, promotes cross-industry collaboration, and showcases the latest innovations – supporting Saudi Arabia’s ongoing transformation into an international business and industrial hub under Vision 2030.

For more information, visit: www.hardwarefair-saudi.com/

About dmg events:

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. We aim to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today's rapidly evolving landscape.

dmg events has operated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 2011, with offices in Riyadh and Jeddah and a portfolio of over 30 international events.

With a presence in over 25 countries and organizing over 115 events annually, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, interiors and design, energy, coatings, entertainment, and transportation sectors.

To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in ten countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees.

Our flagship events include Big 5 Global, Big 5 Construct Saudi, ADIPEC, and Gastech. For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk.

About Koelnmesse

Koelnmesse is the global leader in hosting top-tier international trade fairs for the tools and hardware sector. It’s leading event, EISENWARENMESSE – INTERNATIONAL HARDWARE FAIR, is held in Cologne, where Asia-Pacific Sourcing, the largest sourcing platform outside of Asia, also showcases its products. Beyond Cologne, Koelnmesse is expanding its portfolio across key international markets The China International Hardware Show in Shanghai, International Hardware Fair Italy in Bergamo, International Hardware Fair India in New Delhi and El Gran Salón Ferretero in Colombia are leading regional trade fairs with international participation. New additions to the portfolio are the International Hardware Fair Indonesia in Jakarta and the International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, both set to take place in 2025.