In addition to showcasing its commitment to capacity building and innovation, Siemens Healthineers demonstrated its innovative approach to healthcare transformation, leveraging global expertise and partnerships to drive sustainable growth in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh – The Innovation Capacity Building Program, conducted by Siemens Healthineers through its Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Saudi Arabia, has successfully concluded. Held from February 5-20, 2025, the program aimed to strengthen local expertise and foster strategic collaborations with universities, hospitals, startups, and key stakeholders such as Monshaat. Bringing together 40 participants from diverse backgrounds including doctors, engineers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and students the comprehensive two-week initiative facilitated cross-disciplinary synergies, enabling participants to identify critical healthcare gaps and develop innovative solutions to address them. This program highlights Siemens Healthineers' commitment to enhancing healthcare capabilities within the Kingdom.

With the increasing urge to overcome pressing healthcare challenges, the program put the spotlight on three main project workstreams: Disease Pathways, Healthcare Systems of the Future and Medical curriculum of the Future. As part of these workstreams, participants utilized the Innovation Methodologies to develop data-driven, patient-centric solutions optimizing the healthcare delivery and improving outcomes.

Dr. Abdulaziz Alhomod, Head of Radiology at SEHA Virtual Hospital, Ministry of Health, expressed his pride in the program's success, stating: "Innovation is the cornerstone of transformative healthcare. It was a great experience to join Siemens Healthineers Innovation Capacity Building Program, which reaffirms the power of innovation and collaboration in shaping future care delivery. This experience fuels my commitment to continuous engagement with Siemens Healthineers to build local innovation, entrepreneurship, and commercialization expertise, identify and address the key healthcare challenges, and improve cross-institutional collaborations."

The program was concluded with the Outcome Exhibition on February 20, 2025, at Monshaat Startup Hub in Riyadh. Monshaat, Saudi Arabia's Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, plays a key role in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, making it an ideal partner for this program.

At this edition of the program, Siemens Healthineers led the positive change in the healthcare digital world by providing an overview of its comprehensive solutions portfolio, including innovation and scientific partnerships, as well as education and capacity-building initiatives.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 71,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €21.7 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.