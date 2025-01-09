Two day agenda with hot topics including Capacity Challenges, Digital Readiness, SAF, AI, and more

Record-breaking event to propel growth across regional aftermarket

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Dubai is set to host the largest edition of MRO Middle East and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) next month, bringing together the entire airline supply chain over an action packed two days. Following a record-breaking edition, with over 7,500 attendees, 250 exhibitors from 99 countries, the event will return on 10-11 February 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Free to attend across the two days, the Go Live! Theatre will provide exclusive insights and learnings from more than 80 global and regional leaders, with numerous networking opportunities to effectively strategise and shape the future of the MRO and aircraft interiors industries. Key topics at MRO include overcoming capacity challenges, advancing digitalisation and enabling SAF. A number of industry experts will lead these discussions, such as Rainer Fink, VP Power Plant Maintenance of Saudia Technic, Ziad Al Hazmi, CEO of Lufthansa Technik Middle East, Shaune du Plessis, Chief Operating Officer of Texel Air and Ahmed Bakadam, Director of Engineering and Maintenance, flyadeal.

Meanwhile, AIME sessions will focus on sustainability and technological advancements, supply chain solutions – especially with trends like next-gen cabin concepts, strategies for personalised passenger experience, and the optimisation of cabin retrofitting. Expert speakers include Tero Taskila, Chief Executive Officer of Beond, Jo Rowan, Associate Director Strategy of PriemanGoode, Dr. Praveen Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer of AeroChamp Aviation (Intl.) Pvt. Ltd, and Mohammad Al Charif, Aircraft Interior Duty Manager Engineering of Gulf Air.

“Each year, I eagerly anticipate this event to explore the latest industry trends and witness the remarkable growth in its scope and popularity. Situated in a region that is home to some of the world's leading and most historically significant airlines, it truly is a must-attend event for industry professionals” said Mohamad Al Charif, Aircraft Interior and Duty Manager Engineering at Gulf Air.

Jasmin Brickman, Head of Business Development at CAMO4jets, said: “Over the past five years, the Middle East has experienced significant growth in the aviation industry, driven by rising demand for air travel, fleet expansion, and increased investment in aviation infrastructure. As a result, C4J Aviation has seen a growing number of clients and projects in the region. This growth underpins C4J’s reasoning behind exhibiting at MRO Middle East & AIME 2025 for the first time.”

Dr. Rafi Wadan, CEO & Co-Founder of Stargazr, said: “MRO Middle East and AIME 2025 are critical events for driving innovation and profitability in the aerospace industry. At Stargazr, we are proud to combine deep MRO expertise with cutting-edge AI research to deliver solutions that enhance efficiency, optimize profitability, and empower decision-making. Our goal is to enable MRO companies in the Middle East to leverage the latest technology, keeping their operations not only efficient and cost-effective but also at the forefront of global innovation. We are excited to showcase how our AI-driven approach can help Middle Eastern MROs achieve sustainable growth while maintaining the highest technological standards.”

Tero Taskila, Chief Executive Officer of Beond, said: "The future of aircraft interiors is being defined by a seamless blend of innovation, sustainability, and adaptability to global trends. At beOnd, we are reimagining what aircraft interiors can be, offering a modern and luxurious design that sets us apart from traditional carriers. Our interiors are tailored to provide an unparalleled passenger experience, combining cutting-edge technology with sleek, contemporary aesthetics that prioritize comfort and elegance. I look forward to sharing how beOnd is redefining standards in the industry and setting a new benchmark for the future of travel."

A unique opportunity to meet the entire aviation industry under one roof, the exhibition features more than 7,500 attendees and over 80 expert speakers on a wide range of topics. Registration for the event is now live.

The global aviation sector is buoyant, with passenger demand reaching an all-time high, leading to increased efforts for aircraft and modernisation programmes. Significant growth for Middle Eastern carriers is resulting in a 4.4 percent year-on-year increase in demand and a 9.1 percent year-on-year increase in capacity, with the region solidifying its favourable position as a key transit hub. The region’s aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market is also forecasted to have a 2.6 percent compound annual growth rate between 2029 and 2034, the highest growth rate expected in the market.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.