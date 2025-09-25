Milan – Today, Milan became the center stage of global fashion strategy as the first-ever RLC Fashion Summit brought together 200 senior leaders from the worlds of fashion, luxury, retail, technology, and investment.

Organized by the RLC Global Forum, the half-day event was held during Milan Fashion Week at MUDEC – Museo delle Culture, under the theme “Forces of Tomorrow.” The gathering provided a platform for leaders to address the profound shifts reshaping the industry, from new growth markets to technology-driven transformation and evolving consumer expectations.

The RLC Global Forum has established itself as a trusted convener of leaders across retail, fashion, and innovation. Known for its global Annual Retail Meeting in Riyadh and its influential CEO Summit in New York, RLC is now expanding its reach with the launch of the Fashion Summit in Milan.

The inaugural Fashion Summit highlighted how interconnected markets — from established fashion capitals to fast-growing regions — are shaping the future of the global industry and creating new pathways for growth.

“The RLC Fashion Summit bridges two powerful forces — the creativity of Milan Fashion Week and the strategic decision-making needed to navigate today’s complex, fast-changing landscape,” said Panos Linardos, Chairman of the RLC Global Forum. “By bringing diverse voices together in one room, we create the space for collaboration and bold thinking that will define the future of our industry.”

The summit focused on three interconnected themes that are transforming global fashion:

New geographies and demand flows, with particular attention to emerging growth regions such as the Gulf, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

Technology and AI, as intelligent systems redefine design, operations, and customer engagement.

Value and influence, exploring how brands maintain relevance, trust, and purpose in a digitally connected world.

Opening remarks by Panos Linardos highlighted the summit’s mission to catalyze new thinking and action at the highest levels of the industry. Senior Italian government officials also shared perspectives on the strategic role of fashion and luxury as both cultural pillars and economic drivers for Italy.

The program featured dynamic discussions that reflected the global nature of today’s fashion economy:

Unlocking Expansion in the Gulf’s Evolving Fashion Economy: Shane Eldstrom (CEO, United Developers, Qatar) and Georges Barakat (Director, Retail Real Estate Investments, PIF, Saudi Arabia) examined how new policy frameworks, infrastructure investments, and consumer trends are positioning the Gulf as one of the fastest-growing luxury regions in the world.

Frontier Markets: Fashion’s Emerging Growth Engines:

Jaume Miquel Naudi (CEO, Tendam, Spain) and Fabio Adegas Faccio (CEO, Lojas Renner, Brazil) shared insights on how value fashion brands are scaling across Southeast Asia and Latin America by combining agility, affordability, and cultural relevance. Leading in the Age of Intelligent Fashion:

Professor Emanuela Prandelli (Bocconi University) explored the transformative power of AI, from product innovation and personalized services to supply chain optimization and brand protection. Reimagining Prestige and Desirability:

Giuseppe Santoni (Executive Chairman, Santoni) and Stefania Lazzaroni (CEO, Altagamma), moderated by Filippo Bianchi (BCG), discussed how Italian maisons continue to set global benchmarks for craftsmanship while responding to a new generation of consumers. Inside the Middle East’s Growth Playbook:

Michael Chalhoub (CEO, Chalhoub Group, UAE) joined Panos Linardos for a fireside chat on how sovereign capital, tourism, and cultural vision are building new power centers for fashion and retail. Elena Lorenzini, Deputy Head of Cabinet of Minister Urso – Head of the Fashion Roundtable – Judge of the Court of Auditors, closed the Summit with an invite to continue the converation between Institutions, organizations and private companies.

Key Themes and Takeaways

Throughout the day, one theme resonated across all sessions: the global fashion landscape is being redrawn by new markets, new models, and new technologies.

“The next decade will see growth emerge from places that were once considered peripheral,” Linardos. “To thrive, brands must understand shifting consumer behaviors, invest in innovation, and engage in cross-border collaboration.”

The summit highlighted how regions like the Gulf, Southeast Asia, and Latin America are driving expansion through young demographics, rising wealth, and government investment in retail and tourism ecosystems. These factors are reshaping strategies for global brands looking to balance legacy markets with future growth hubs.

The Milan summit is part of a broader vision to create a connected global platform for the fashion and luxury industries. This network links strategy, creativity, and commerce across multiple touchpoints throughout the year.

The work begun in Milan will continue at two upcoming gatherings:

October 2025 – CEO Summit, New York: A high-level convening focused on leadership and decision-making at the very top of the industry.

February 3–4, 2026 – RLC Global Forum, Riyadh: A global delegation will explore first-hand the scale of transformation and opportunity unfolding in the Gulf region.

“Today was just the beginning,” Linardos said. “Through these interconnected gatherings, we aim to turn shared insights into collective action and shape the industry’s trajectory for years to come.”

About RLC Global Forum

The RLC Global Forum is a leading platform that brings together the world’s most influential retail leaders, innovators, and policymakers to drive positive industry change.

Its mission is to foster collaboration and accelerate systemic progress through high-level dialogue, strategic initiatives, and actionable insights.

With a curated calendar of events — including the CEO Summit in New York, the Annual Retail Meeting in Riyadh, and now the Fashion Summit in Milan — RLC provides a trusted space for decision-makers to align on priorities and drive innovation across the global fashion ecosystem.