Imdaad, a regional leader in the facilities management sector, was delighted to host over 900 students from schools in Dubai over three days for an educational program on the importance of recycling and source segregation. The students had the opportunity to explore FARZ, a state-of-the-art Material Recovery Facility owned and managed by Imdaad at National Industries Park. During their visit, the FARZ team toured students through the facility, showcasing the end-to-end process of segregating, processing and recycling household and commercial wastes.

Imdaad sees this initiative as a significant step towards building a responsible and committed generation that strives for a cleaner planet. It also underlines the mission of FARZ, which is closely aligned with the Dubai Municipality’s efforts to completely divert waste from landfills by 2030.