Once considered too unstable for everyday use, perovskites are now outperforming expectations, with laboratory efficiencies exceeding 25 per cent.

In deserts, on rooftops, floating on reservoirs and soon even stitched into our clothes — solar power is no longer just about traditional panels. In 2025, a wave of innovation is turning sunlight into energy with unprecedented efficiency and creativity. And it’s happening at a scale that could redefine how nations power homes, cities and industries.

One of the most exciting breakthroughs is the rise of perovskite solar cells. Once considered too unstable for everyday use, perovskites are now outperforming expectations, with laboratory efficiencies exceeding 25 per cent.

In January 2025, the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) confirmed new tandem cell designs that combine perovskite and silicon layers, demonstrating higher energy yields and improved stability. By mid-2025, a new world record was certified: 34.85 per cent efficiency in a tandem perovskite-silicon cell — underscoring the technology’s rapid evolution.

These next-generation modules are thin, flexible and can even be printed onto glass or fabric; opening doors to solar-powered windows, wearables and vehicles.

Japanese companies have already begun mass-producing ultra-thin perovskite sheets for commercial applications.

According to a report by EA Global, the technology is expected to move from pilot-scale to widespread deployment within the next two years. Meanwhile, industry leaders like Hanwha and Trina Solar are racing to commercialise tandem panels that offer higher output with lower material costs.

Another innovation changing the solar landscape is bifacial panel design. These solar modules generate power on both the front and back sides; capturing reflected sunlight from the ground or surrounding surfaces.

Once considered too unstable for everyday use, perovskites are now outperforming expectations, with laboratory efficiencies exceeding 25 per cent.

In combination with sun-tracking mounts and vertical installation, bifacial panels can boost energy output by up to 30 per cent. Greenlancer, a US-based solar platform, highlights the growing use of such systems in desert and high-reflectivity environments.

Floating solar farms, also known as floatovoltaics, are also gaining momentum; with the installation of solar arrays on reservoirs and canals not only conserving land, but also benefitting from natural cooling effects that improve efficiency.

According to a report by global market research firm IMARC Group, floating solar installations could grow by more than 20 per cent annually across Asia and the Middle East, particularly in water-scarce nations like Oman.

Solar design is also evolving to blend seamlessly with architecture. Building-integrated photovoltaics, or BIPV, now allow solar modules to be incorporated into facades, roof tiles and even windows.

Several Gulf cities are exploring BIPV for high-rise developments, where solar glass can reduce energy use without compromising design.

Under the surface, materials science is advancing rapidly. Nanocoatings are improving panel durability and reducing glare, while new solar modules come equipped with artificial intelligence and sensor technology.

These “smart panels” can adapt in real time to optimise energy yield and detect issues before they become problems.

Looking further ahead, researchers are developing energy-harvesting fabrics and quantum dot solar cells. While these technologies remain in the experimental phase, they hold promise for lightweight, portable power ideal for off-grid areas, emergency response and even consumer clothing. As reported in the Encyclopedia of Solar Materials, textile-based solar could soon transform tents, bags and uniforms into self-sustaining energy sources.

This burst of innovation comes at a pivotal time. As demand for electricity soars — driven by data centres, electric transport and desalination — solar is emerging as one of the most scalable, fast-deploying and increasingly affordable solutions.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the cost of utility-scale solar power has dropped by over 80 per cent in the last decade, making it the cheapest source of new electricity in many parts of the world -even without subsidies.

For the Gulf region, the implications are enormous. Oman is ramping up investments in solar-powered green hydrogen, aiming to become a regional leader in clean energy exports and decarbonisation.

The Columbia Energy Policy Institute notes that countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are also deploying some of the world’s largest solar farms. These advances don’t just serve climate goals — they promise long-term energy security in a rapidly warming world.

From the shaded rooftops of Muscat to smart-integrated solar facades in Dubai and Riyadh, solar is steadily reshaping the energy equation. Its strength lies not just in its efficiency, but in its adaptability. As countries look to secure their energy future, the sun is no longer a distant source of potential — it’s part of the plan.



2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

