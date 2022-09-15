Sharjah: The two-day 11th annual International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) on taking place on September 28 - 29 has welcomed environmentalists and sustainability enthusiasts to join and contribute to a discussion session aptly titled ‘When Zero Becomes an Achievement’, which will be organised on the first day of the forum to be held in Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘Challenges and solutions’.

To be led by Mohan Munasinghe, Vice Chairman of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; and Mohammed Al Hosani, Chief Sustainability Officer, Bee'ah Group, the discussion will analyse effective ways to achieve net zero emissions in both commercial and community activities. The talk will highlight how global warming needs to be seen and dealt with as a scientific and social problem, which can be solved only by assuming self-responsibility and progressive behavioural change.

Moderated by media personnel Chantal Saliba, news presenter at Sky News Arabia, the panel will present effective mechanisms to educate the public and gain their support for collectively driving fundamental changes in society to achieve the goal of creating net zero emissions communities and businesses.

Effective government communication creating net zero emission societies

A key highlight will be a discussion on techniques of effective government communication to be adopted to transform this goal into a reality by successfully introducing the concept, engaging members of the public and guiding them to change their consumption attitudes to make them more climate- and environment-friendly.

The speakers will share the successful examples of various countries’ goals and strategies for reaching net zero emissions, discussing how they gradually switched to green energy sources and increased green areas without leading to economic repercussions. They will also highlight practical strategies that will enable governments to collectively adopt this transformation.

Organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), IGCF 2022 will feature 7 main discussion sessions, ten inspiring speeches, 6 workshops, 13 interactive platforms and 40 side activities. The forum’s programme will be led by 160 senior public officials, thought leaders and experts who will highlight the role of government communication in overcoming local and global governance challenges, and social and economic crises while highlighting opportunities arising from them.

