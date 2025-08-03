Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi FoodTech has announced the launch of the Saudi FoodTech Summit 2025, in collaboration with the Entrepreneurs Community — one of Misk’s communities. The summit will take place on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City – The City Hub, under the theme: “Saudi Agri-Food Unlocked: From Startups to Global Scale.”

The summit will bring together leading speakers and experts from pioneering sectors across Saudi Arabia and the region, including Qatar’s unicorn Snoonu, world-class research institutions such as KAUST, and prominent investment entities including SALK — a Public Investment Fund company — and Sukna Fund. It will also feature representatives from the National Committee for Food Security, alongside business leaders advancing food security and innovation ecosystems.

The agenda includes high-level panel discussions, specialized workshops, live investment showcases, and strategic networking sessions connecting entrepreneurs with investors and decision-makers — all designed to strengthen partnerships and unlock new opportunities for growth and expansion.

The event enjoys official sponsorship from a number of leading Saudi startups, including Techrar, Blend, Contemporary Food Factory, and Zed, along with the National Committee for Food Security at the Federation of Saudi Chambers. This underscores their collective commitment to advancing innovative food and technology solutions across the Kingdom and the region.

The launch of the Saudi FoodTech Summit 2025 comes at a pivotal time, as Saudi Arabia’s food and agri-tech sector experiences rapid growth. More than SAR 90 billion has been allocated under Vision 2030 targets to transform food systems and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub for food innovation.

Registration is now open:

https://saudifoodtech.sa/summit-registration/

Media Contact:

editorial@saudifoodtech.sa