Dubai, UAE The World Green Economy Summit (WGES) invites experts, specialists and stakeholders in climate action to register and participate in its high-level activities and panel discussions, and be part of the efforts aimed at supporting the most effective and innovative solutions to combat climate change.

The summit is held annually under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and is organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO). The 11th edition of the summit will take place on 1-2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme ‘Innovating for Impact: Accelerating the Future of the Green Economy’. The summit aims to accelerate the transition towards a low-carbon economy and build a more resilient and sustainable future.

By bringing together experts from a variety of industries, countries, sectors and levels of influence, WGES seeks to empower developing regions and encourage global co-operation, action and public-private partnerships. WGES 2025 will focus on priority areas – including the energy transition, mitigation, adaptation, finance and innovation – under the following thematic pillars: technology and innovation, clean and renewable energy technologies, policy and regulation, finance, climate equity, climate adaptation and resilience, and youth in climate action.

About the World Green Economy Summit

