Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain has successfully concluded a training course for employees of the Council of Representatives, aimed at training participants with core competencies in the fundamentals of hospitality services.

The course covered a set of key topics focused on enhancing participants' abilities to deliver refined hospitality service in accordance with the highest international standards. The training included both theoretical and practical aspects, ensuring maximum benefit for participants.

Commenting on the conclusion of the course, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, affirmed that the initiative reflects the college’s commitment to fostering collaboration with various entities and advancing workforce capabilities in the hospitality sector.

“This course was specifically designed to enhance the practical skills of employees at the Council of Representatives by immersing them in the core principles and etiquette of hospitality service, with a dedicated emphasis on hands-on practical training,” Sheikh Khaled stated. “Our goal is to ensure that a culture of refined, professional hospitality becomes a consistent standard across all institutions. Through our ongoing partnerships and specialized training programs, we remain committed to empowering national talent by developing the critical skills needed to excel in this vital industry.”

Participants praised the training delivered by Vatel Bahrain as a valuable opportunity to enhance their hospitality skills, noting the seamless blend of theory and practice that enabled them to gain and apply new insights directly to their roles at the Council of Representatives.

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 13th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for three consecutive years.