The inaugural Goodwood Summit, part of The Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, brought together senior leaders from Qatar and the United Kingdom in a strategic forum dedicated to deepening bilateral cooperation.

The event commenced with welcome and opening remarks by the Duke of Richmond and Gordon, CBE DL, who warmly welcomed guests to Goodwood and celebrated the launch of the inaugural Goodwood Summit. His remarks set the tone for a day of meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of Board of Directors of Visit Qatar underscored the strength of UK-Qatar relations, Qatar’s tourism ambitions under the National Vision 2030, and the unifying role of sport and cultural diplomacy, while reaffirming the country’s commitment to innovation, economic diversification, and purposeful bilateral cooperation.

The Goodwood Summit also highlighted the shared priorities between the two nations, from strengthening economic partnerships and advancing cross-sector innovation to fostering cultural exchange through sport and philanthropy. Qatar’s participation reflected its integrated approach to international collaboration, positioning sport and culture as powerful conduits for global engagement.

