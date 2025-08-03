Alia Al Suwaidi: Expanding the functions of communication is key to sustainability and ensuring a better life for future generations

Sharjah: Sharjah is set to host the 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) on September 10–11, 2025, under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life.” The forum will take place at Expo Centre Sharjah, featuring over 22 interactive platforms designed to position communication as a cornerstone in addressing future societal challenges.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), this global platform will explore the evolving role of communication in driving impact across five vital areas: food security, public health, education, environmental sustainability, and the green economy, all essential pillars for enhancing human well-being.

This year’s edition will place particular focus on food security as a key pillar of social and economic stability. It will examine how government communication can help raise awareness around sustainable food systems, promote smart agricultural practices, and support biodiversity conservation. According to UN reports, more than 670 million people could face undernourishment by 2030, with 258 million already experiencing severe food insecurity. These figures reinforce the need for responsive, awareness-driven communication that bridges communities and policy.

IGCF 2025 will also highlight the role of communication in turning health crises into opportunities for building more informed and resilient societies. It will explore how targeted campaigns can address the effects of food insecurity while closing socio-economic gaps. This is especially significant given that 45% of deaths among children under five are linked to malnutrition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Communication as a strategic lever

Her Excellency, Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, said this year’s forum continues to reinforce communication as a vital tool in designing forward-thinking strategies and achieving lasting societal impact.

“Communication is a development driver and a key element in shaping quality of life. This year, we are calling for a broader view of communication, one that addresses environmental, economic, and social challenges with a focus on sustainability and the well-being of future generations,” she said.

Al Suwaidi noted that since its launch in 2012, IGCF has established itself as a regional and global thought leadership platform, uniting policymakers, experts, and innovators in a multidisciplinary dialogue rooted in knowledge and practice.

Education as a long-term communication channel

The forum will highlight education as a long-term enabler of generational empowerment. It will showcase curriculum development models aligned with future-focused skills such as sustainable agriculture and emerging technologies, enabling young people to offer real-world solutions to climate and food security challenges.

In parallel, IGCF 2025 will explore the role of government communication in influencing urban behaviour and lifestyle patterns in the cities of the future—through public campaigns that inspire people to reduce waste, consume responsibly , and adopt sustainable living habits.

Data shows that 1.3 billion tonnes of food are wasted globally each year—about 31 per cent of total production—even as millions suffer from hunger. This stark contrast underscores the importance of adopting government narratives that go beyond delivering facts and instead reshape public behaviour.

Government storytelling as a catalyst for change

The forum will delve into the power of government storytelling, an approach that does not merely convey information but actively shapes public consciousness. By using relatable, human-centred messaging, governments can build trust and forge stronger engagement with communities.

Whether tackling issues like food waste or climate change, effective storytelling becomes a persuasive tool, one that motivates, inspires, and drives behavioural change at the societal level.

Green economy and the path forward

IGCF 2025 will also examine how green economy initiatives can support food sustainability and enhance quality of life. It will explore the role of public policies and private-sector partnerships in adopting low-emission agricultural technologies, potentially reducing carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2050.

UN studies indicate that every dollar invested in sustainable agriculture yields a return of 2.5 times in economic and social value. Additionally, the green economy is expected to generate over 24 million jobs worldwide by 2030.