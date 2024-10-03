Dubai, UAE: IDP Education, the world’s leading provider of international education services, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of the ‘IDP UAE Study Abroad Expo,’ which took place during the end of September in UAE. The Expo brought together over 130 prestigious universities from across the globe, giving students and their families an unparalleled opportunity to explore educational opportunities in top destination countries: Australia, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, USA, and Ireland. The ground-breaking Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme was also represented at the event.

This year’s Expo saw record-breaking participation, with students from across the UAE attending to seek personalized consultations and guidance from university representatives. The events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, offered comprehensive insights on study abroad options and the academic pathways available to UAE students.

Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and Chair of the steering committee of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme visited the IDP Study Abroad Expo in Dubai and interacted with the aspiring Emirati students who are looking to pursue education overseas.

Mr. Imad Chaoui, Regional Director for MEA, EU & CIS at IDP, commented, “The overwhelming success of the IDP UAE Study Abroad Expo underscores our commitment to empowering UAE students by giving them access to world-class education. With over five decades of expertise, we are proud to support the educational journeys of young minds from the UAE. This year’s event showcased our dedication to shaping the future workforce and helping students make informed decisions about their education and careers.”

A key highlight of this year’s event was the participation of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), which had a dedicated booth in Dubai as part of the prestigious Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme. This ground-breaking initiative, designed to support the higher education of top-performing Emirati graduates from both public and private schools in Dubai, generated significant interest during the Expo.

With an impressive endowment of AED 1.1 billion and an annual commitment to supporting 100 students, the programme continues to be a beacon of opportunity for young Emirati students in Dubai. Several Emirati students visited the booth to enquire about the scholarship programs, reflecting their keen interest in advancing their academic careers. The KHDA team provided valuable insights into the scholarship offerings, reinforcing the programme’s dedication to nurturing the academic and professional aspirations of Dubai’s Emirati youth.

The programme aims to cultivate a new generation of Emirati innovators and leaders. By focusing on developing academic expertise, leadership qualities, and entrepreneurial skills, the programme prepares students to excel in diverse professional fields. This strategic approach ensures that graduates are well-equipped to drive innovation and leadership across various sectors in Dubai, contributing significantly to the emirate's continued growth and global competitiveness.

Ms. Rashi Bhattacharya, Area Director for UAE, Oman, Qatar, Turkey & Kazakhstan, added, “Our success in bringing students and institutions together at the Study Abroad Expo is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the future of education in the region. Keeping the student interest at the centre of everything we do, the personalized support and technological innovations we offer continues to empower students to realize their global aspirations. We are honoured to play a role in the educational journey of UAE students and to help them achieve their dreams.”

The IDP UAE Study Abroad Expo not only catered to academic interests but also allowed students to explore key disciplines such as Engineering, Business, Computer Science, Medicine, and Law. The Expo has been instrumental in supporting over 800,000 students globally, many of whom are from the UAE, enabling them to achieve their educational and professional ambitions through world-class programs.

“Studying abroad is more than an academic endeavour; it enriches students personally and professionally, fostering cultural awareness, language skills, and a global outlook that is essential in today's interconnected job market. The successful conclusion of the IDP UAE Study Abroad Expo reaffirms IDP Education’s commitment to helping UAE students expand their horizons and succeed in an increasingly competitive global landscape,” concluded Rashi.

About IDP Education:

IDP Education Ltd is a world leader in international student placement and a proud co-owner of the world’s most popular high-stakes English language test (IELTS). As an Australian listed company, IDP has a global team of more than 6,800 people employed in 31 countries and their websites attract 100 million visits annually. IDP partners with more than 890 quality universities and institutions across Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the United States. IDP has 2,300 expert education counsellors around the world. IDP’s counsellors are highly trained to support genuine students to submit quality, verified applications. Their teams work with our customers at every step, from course search through to starting their dream course or career. IDP also makes IELTS available in more than 2,100 test locations and online options. This includes more than 400 IELTS computer test centres.