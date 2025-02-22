The number of visitors increased to 206,073, marking a 55.5% growth compared to the previous edition.

Abu Dhabi – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the largest-ever editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025 have successfully concluded. The events, held from 17 to 21 February at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, set record-breaking participation and deal values over five days, with visitor numbers soaring by more than 55.5% to reach 206,073 attendees from around the world.

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, the exhibitions received widespread international acclaim from participants, visitors, senior leaders, decision-makers, and industry experts in the defence sector. Notably, 70% of exhibition space for the 2027 edition has already been pre-booked, which will take place from 25 to 29 January 2027.

The Tawazun Council, the independent government entity responsible for acquisitions, procurement, and contracts for the Ministry of Defence and security agencies in the UAE, announced 55 new deals worth AED 25.15 billion over five days, reflecting a 10% increase compared to the previous edition. These agreements, signed with local and international defence firms, underscore the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities and fostering global industrial partnerships.

Strategic Success and Industry Impact

His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of IDEX and NAVDEX, stated that the strong participation in this year’s exhibitions underscores the UAE’s esteemed global standing and the significant advancements in its national defence industries. He emphasised that these achievements are driven by the expertise and dedication of Emirati talent, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for thought leaders, decision-makers, and a centre for innovation and excellence in these vital sectors.

His Excellency extended his gratitude to ADNEC Group, the teams within the Higher Organising Committee, all subcommittees, and national institutions from both the public and private sectors, whose efforts contributed to the success of this prestigious global event.

His Excellency Major General Staff Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of IDEX and NAVDEX, stated that national companies achieved remarkable success in this year’s edition of the exhibitions. These companies showcased the advancement of their industries and products and made significant progress in enhancing local technological capabilities through knowledge transfer. Moreover, they have become key contributors to several critical sectors in the UAE, particularly in aviation, naval systems, advanced technologies (such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity), and space.

He highlighted that this edition witnessed a notable increase in the number of partnerships and the total value of deals announced during this global event. National companies secured 68% of the total contracts signed by the Tawazun Council, while 32% were awarded to international companies. This underscores the technological growth and innovation achieved by UAE-based companies.

His Excellency emphasized that the success story of IDEX and NAVDEX extends beyond the reported visitor and participant numbers. It reflects the UAE’s excellence and leadership in the defense industries sector and the significant advancements made over the past three decades. The exhibitions also demonstrate the country’s continuous efforts to attract and integrate the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, leveraging them to serve humanity and uphold global security and stability.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, stated that IDEX and NAVDEX serve as fundamental pillars in ADNEC Group’s efforts to support national economic diversification. This is achieved by providing opportunities that contribute to the development of various industrial sectors and by organising and hosting major events that have attracted visitors from across the world. The number of visitors reached 206,073, reflecting a growth rate of over 55.5% compared to the previous edition.

The current edition recorded a significant increase in the percentage of international visitors, reaching 57% of the total attendees from 167 countries, while local visitors accounted for 43%. The visitor demographics included 85% male attendees and 15% female attendees. The UAE ranked first in visitor numbers, followed by China, Turkey, the United States, India, France, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Ukraine.

Al Dhaheri added that IDEX and NAVDEX have presented a continuous success story for more than three decades in the exhibition and conference industry. These events have played a vital role in supporting national economic diversification and shaping the roadmap for the next 50 years, in alignment with the vision of the wise leadership to support and develop vital and promising sectors through the adoption of advanced technologies and industries. This has reinforced the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and technology. The exhibitions have also contributed to GDP growth, income diversification, and the advancement of advanced industries, which are crucial to economic development, while also creating job opportunities across various industrial sectors in the country.

Al Dhaheri highlighted that the current edition achieved a record level of exhibitor satisfaction, as measured by the Net Promoter Score (NPS), reaching +34 points. This exceeds the global industry benchmark of +8 points by 300%. Meanwhile, the visitor satisfaction index rose to +63 points, compared to the global benchmark of +29 points, representing an increase of 119% over the international standard.

He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Defense, the Tawazun Council, and all national institutions in both the public and private sectors for their efforts and support in ensuring the success of the largest edition in the history of IDEX and NAVDEX, presenting it in the best possible manner that reflects the prestige and standing of the UAE on both regional and international levels.

Unprecedented Levels of Satisfaction Among Exhibitors and Visitors

The 2025 editions of IDEX and NAVDEX achieved record-breaking satisfaction levels among exhibitors and visitors. ADNEC Group collaborated with a leading global research firm, GRS, to conduct on-site surveys throughout the exhibitions. The NPS for exhibitors reached +34, significantly exceeding the global average of +8, marking a substantial increase in exhibition industry benchmarks. Exhibitor satisfaction regarding return on investment (ROI) reached 4.31, compared to the global standard of 3.97, a 9% improvement. Visitor satisfaction increased to +63, far surpassing the global benchmark of +29. The visitor engagement index (ROI) soared to 4.38, compared to the global benchmark of 4.00, an 11% increase. General visitor satisfaction stood at 4.31, exceeding the global standard of 4.02.

International Defence Conference and Innovations

The 2025 International Defence Conference, held alongside the exhibitions, attracted over 1,800 attendees, a 25% increase from the previous edition. It featured participation from 55 military delegation heads, 40 CEOs of defence companies, 48 ambassadors, and 65 military attachés. Discussions centred on global security challenges, supply chain resilience, information warfare, and emerging threats in space, with 12 prominent speakers including ministers and top defence officials.

IDEX & NAVDEX 2025 Highlights

This year’s editions introduced several first-time features and initiatives. IDEX showcased advancements across 17 critical defence sectors, including land, air, and unmanned systems. Cutting-edge technologies such as navigation, radar, command and control, electronic warfare, and personal defence systems were displayed, reflecting modern military readiness and operational excellence.

NAVDEX 2025, in its eighth edition, featured an exceptional display of naval fleets from eight nations, including the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Pakistan, Greece, South Korea, and India. Vessels and maritime systems were exhibited at ADNEC Marina and Zayed Port, reinforcing the growing significance of maritime security and naval defence solutions.

A Global Platform for Defence and Security

The current edition of the exhibition featured 1,565 companies from 65 countries, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous edition. Additionally, the total exhibition space expanded by 10%, reaching 181,501 square metres. A total of 731 companies participated for the first time, representing an 82% increase, alongside 213 Emirati companies, which accounted for 16% of the total exhibitors, reflecting the advancement of the UAE’s defence industries sector.

For the first time, seven countries participated in IDEX, including Qatar, Ethiopia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Cyprus. Furthermore, Hall 14 was inaugurated, accommodating 341 exhibiting companies, further enhancing the diversity and scale of exhibits.

In a related development, the exhibition featured more than 156 start-ups from around the world, representing 10% of all exhibitors. These companies showcased a wide range of innovations and technologies to decision-makers and industry specialists.

A Platform for Preparing Future Generations

The exhibitions and the accompanying conference welcomed the participation of over 6,000 university students from various disciplines, representing a wide range of higher education institutions and universities across the UAE, who make up 3% of the exhibition visitors. These students attended the exhibition to explore the latest technologies and cutting-edge equipment in the defence industry. Additionally, they engaged in discussion workshops featuring key decision-makers and experts from around the world.

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 serve as incubators for developing national talent, broadening their horizons and guiding their interests towards future academic studies in the defence and security industries—sectors that form a key pillar of the UAE’s future economic development plans. Moreover, the exhibitions play a crucial role in transferring and localising advanced knowledge within the country, preparing future generations through direct interaction with industry leaders. This equips them with the skills needed to lead these vital sectors, increasing both direct and indirect contributions to the national economy while ensuring sustainable growth across various economic and knowledge-based sectors, in line with the aspirations of the nation’s leadership.

Additionally, participants explored a wide array of advanced technologies and programmes showcased in the Innovation Trail over five days. They also gained insights into the programmes, and initiatives offered by a diverse range of national institutions across the public and private sectors, which provide support for research and development initiatives. These efforts contribute to the growth of start-ups, enhance their competitiveness and open new regional and international market opportunities.

Exhibition features

Dedicated platforms for start-ups included IDEX Next Gen, which hosted over 100 start-ups from around the world. Additionally, IDEX introduced the first-ever global (CBRNE Hub), a platform that convened leaders, experts, decision-makers, and leading companies specialising in defence against CBRNE threats (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives). The hub featured 38 companies from 13 countries.

Other notable initiatives included the IDEX Innovation Trail and IDEX Future Labs, further strengthening the exhibition’s role as a global platform for innovation and industry advancements.