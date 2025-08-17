Throughout Expo 2025 Osaka, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion will host over 150 business events until October 7, designed to explore opportunities and facilitate meaningful dialogue between Saudi Arabia and participating countries.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is open daily from 09:00 – 21:00, inside the West Gate in the Connecting Zone (C14-01).

Osaka, Japan — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is set to host a series of engaging business events in August designed to foster collaboration and forge global partnerships. With events from the Cultural Development Fund, Al Ahsa Development Authority, Ministry of Economy and Planning, and the Aseer Development Authority. These events will highlight how Saudi Arabia is driving forward cultural innovation, heritage showcases, community empowerment and sustainable development through its transformation program of Vision 2030, and in line with the objectives of Expo 2025 Osaka.

With Over 150 business events will take place throughout the six-month Expo at the Pavilion’s dedicated Collaboration Hub, providing a strategic platform for multilateral engagement. These business events will facilitate meaningful dialogue among stakeholders across key themes, including investment, sports, sustainability, and development, contributing to a shared vision for a better future.

Each event is designed to bring together a diverse range of participants, including government representatives and business leaders. By offering a dedicated space for impactful engagement, these events enable stakeholders to forge global connections, positioning the Saudi Arabia Pavilion as a hub for international collaboration and innovation.

From the 23rd of August, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will host the following business events supported with live Japanese translation:

Cultural Development Fund (CDF): Handicrafts activation (23/08)

Discover the power of craftsmanship to carry stories across generations and cultures. Through the traditional art of palm weaving, we offer more than a handcrafted bracelet — we offer a cultural bridge. Each piece is deeply rooted in heritage, shaped by human connection, and shared as a symbol of meaningful exchange.

Media can register to attend the 17:40-18:20 session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/cdf230825_08_khu_pns/forms/visitor?focus=false

Media can register to attend the 18:20-19:00 session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/cdf230825_09_khu_pns/forms/visitor?focus=false

Al Ahsa Development Authority: Al-Ahsa’s Culture and History Workshop (28/08) 11:00 – 11:40, 11:40 – 12:20, 12:20 – 13:00

This workshop offers visitors an engaging hands-on experience in crafting traditional Al-Ahsa handicrafts. Participants are invited to explore and create various heritage crafts, allowing them to connect with the rich history and cultural identity of Al-Ahsa. Through this interactive session, visitors can witness the authentic techniques and artistry passed down through generations, gaining a deeper appreciation for the region’s unique craftsmanship.

Media can register to attend the sessions: https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/28082503ada01/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms%20&focus=false

Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP): Unlocking the Power of Data for Sustainable Development (29/08) 11:00-14:00

To demonstrate the power of data in driving sustainable development and to showcase how data enables better governance, policy decisions, and progress tracking on national and global sustainability agendas.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/290825mep057/forms/visitor?focus=false

Aseer Development Authority (ASDA): Heritage Restoration Efforts in Soudah: Revitalizing Heritage for Community Empowerment (30/08) 11:00 – 13:00

This panel discussion focuses on the restoration of four key heritage sites in Soudah, addressing the threats of deterioration and the efforts made to preserve these historical structures for community reuse and cultural continuity.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/aseer_aug_3100_6eh/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms%20&focus=false

All media are welcome and invited to join the Saudi Arabia Pavilion’s Collaboration Hub to witness firsthand how strategic dialogue is shaping global partnerships at Expo 2025 Osaka. The Saudi Arabia Pavilion is driving impactful conversations and setting the stage for a more sustainable future. The full program of events for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is on the official website: https://ksaexpo2025.sa/.

Media Contact:

Email: Media@KSAExpo2025.Sa

Social Media Handles: