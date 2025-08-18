Egypt - Misr Digital Innovation has received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to transition into onebank, the country’s first fully digital bank, which will deliver all services exclusively through digital channels.

The milestone positions onebank as a pioneering player in Egypt’s financial sector, advancing national digital transformation, expanding financial inclusion, and cementing Egypt’s role as a leader in digital banking innovation.

Founded in 2020 with full funding and backing from Banque Misr, Misr Digital Innovation’s transformation into onebank reflects a clear strategy to build a modern digital economy. By offering secure, user-friendly, and technology-driven banking services accessible anytime and anywhere—without physical branches—the bank aims to reach underserved segments and unbanked populations, aligning with Egypt’s national digital economy agenda.

The bank is preparing to roll out its products and services in 2026, marking a new chapter for Egypt’s financial landscape.

To reinforce this transformation, Khaled El Attar has been appointed Chairperson, supported by a board of directors that includes leading global divs in technology, law, investment, public policy, and innovation. This diverse expertise, the bank said, will help drive onebank’s mission to expand financial inclusion and accelerate Egypt’s digital transformation.

El Attar described onebank as “a new beginning in Egypt’s financial history and a pivotal step in embedding digital transformation into the national economy. Our mission is clear: to deliver smarter, more inclusive, and seamless banking services that are accessible to every Egyptian citizen.”

Sherif El-Behiry, CEO and Managing Director, said: “We are not just introducing a new digital bank; we are redefining the future of banking in Egypt. Our board brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision that empowers us to deliver innovative financial solutions aligned with the evolving aspirations of Egyptian consumers. Together, we are committed to positioning onebank at the forefront of the financial sector and raising the benchmark for banking excellence across the region.”

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

