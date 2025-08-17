Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Dibba Al Hisn Municipality are set to launch the 12th edition of the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival from August 28 to 31, 2025, at Al Hisn Island.

The festival aims to highlight the emirate’s commitment to preserving maritime heritage while supporting the growth of traditional industries, further enhancing Sharjah’s role as a hub for heritage-based economic activities.

It is considered one of the region’s most prominent heritage events dedicated to the age-old Al Maleh (salted) fish industry, underscoring the joint commitment of the Sharjah Chamber and Dibba Al Hisn Municipality to safeguarding the UAE’s cultural heritage by celebrating ancient maritime professions that were central to coastal communities throughout history.

Beyond its cultural value, the event stimulates economic and tourism activity in the Eastern Region and promotes the sustainability and long-term viability of marine-based industries by providing an interactive platform that integrates traditional practices with modern approaches to sustainable development.

HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said that the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival is a cornerstone of the Sharjah Chamber’s strategy to link cultural heritage with economic growth.

“Organized annually, the festival is positioned as part of Sharjah’s future economy strategy, creating a platform that empowers productive families and entrepreneurs in the marine industries. It further enhances market access for their products, fosters exposure to wider audiences, and facilitates new business partnerships and investment opportunities in heritage-driven industries,” he added.

For his part, HE Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, director of Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, stated that the city “represents a cradle of the UAE’s maritime heritage, with its people taking pride in hosting another distinguished edition of the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, which embodies the spirit of Dibba Al Hisn and its deep connection to the sea and the life of fishermen.”

He underlined efforts to enhance the festival’s impact through upgraded infrastructure, better organization, and expanded program of diverse activities to further enrich visitor experiences and reinforce Dibba Al Hisn’s position as a sustainable cultural and tourism destination.

The Al Maleh and Fishing Festival serves as a platform to explore the ancient UAE tradition of salting fish while passing it on to younger generations. The festival’s agenda this year includes educational workshops on age-old maritime crafts like Al Maleh creation, salting, and canning, alongisde traditional fishing tools.

The program also includes awareness seminars on sustainable fishing practices, cultural competitions to enrich public knowledge of maritime heritage, and live showcases of traditional crafts such as shipbuilding and net-making.

This year’s edition attracts significant participation from maritime-focused government departments, private sector companies, and retailers specializing in the Al Maleh (salted fish) industry. It also provides a platform for productive families to showcase a variety of handcrafted heritage products, including salted fish, traditional foods, and artisanal tools.

Key features of this year’s festival include the “Salted Fish Market,” an agricultural products section, and a traditional food court, alongside exhibition spaces for advanced fishing gear, engines, and boats. Collectively, these elements foster business partnerships, promote sectoral innovation, and support the sustainable growth of the maritime economy.

The Sharjah Chamber and the Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality invited Sharjah residents and visitors to take part in the upcoming Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, set to deliver an immersive heritage experience enriched by cultural displays, traditional flavors, and live performances.

Running for four days from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the festival provides an avenue to highlight the UAE’s maritime identity and supports the continuity of traditional crafts by combining historical pride with forward-looking ambitions for sustainable cultural and economic development.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com