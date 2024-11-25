Dubai, United Arab Emirates: the ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee has signed a landmark agreement with the International Council of Museums (ICOM), the National Committee of ICOM in the United Arab Emirates (ICOM-UAE), and Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). This strategic partnership strengthens cooperation among all parties in preparation for the 27th ICOM General Conference (ICOM Dubai 2025). Set to be hosted in Dubai for the first time in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, the conference will focus on the theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.’

The agreement was formalised at the Etihad Museum in the presence of Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Chairperson of ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee; Dr. Emma Nardi, President of the International Council of Museums; Medea S. Ekner, Director General of the International Council of Museums; Nasir Al Darmaki, Chair of ICOM UAE; and Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB LIVE, the integrated event management arm of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Building on the momentum of the successful ‘ICOM 2024 International Symposium’ hosted at the Etihad Museum, the agreement emphasises the roles of the four parties in bringing together a world-class General Conference, scheduled from 11-17 November 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It sets out a collaborative, participatory and inclusive approach, ensuring a clear framework while upholding the highest standards of quality. The conference aspires to foster active learning, meaningful dialogues, diverse perspectives, knowledge sharing, and cultural exploration, distinguishing it as a transformative gathering in the museum and cultural sectors.

ICOM Dubai 2025 is expected to welcome over 4,500 museum professionals and cultural experts from around the world. The conference will serve as a platform for diverse voices, innovative ideas and fresh perspectives, reimagining the role of museums in an era of global transformation. Delegates will be invited to push boundaries and explore new museological paradigms, and ultimately develop actionable strategies for creating a sustainable future for museums and the communities they serve, while identifying opportunities for regional and international collaborations. Another highlight of the conference will be the ‘Museum Fair,’ showcasing cutting-edge innovations and advancements in the museum sector through dedicated pavilions. This showcase will spotlight pioneering solutions and partnership opportunities, underscoring Dubai’s position as a global hub for culture and innovation.

In this context, Her Excellency Hala Badri emphasised that Dubai’s hosting of this prestigious conference underscores its leadership and significant role in enriching the global cultural movement: “Dubai, with its ambitions and forward-looking vision, continues to build bridges between cultures, transform museums into centres of knowledge, and amplify their role in preserving intangible heritage and supporting the global cultural landscape.” She further underscored the importance of ICOM Dubai 2025 in shaping the future of museums, advancing their initiatives and activities, and empowering them to better serve their communities.

Nasir Al Darmaki, Chair of ICOM UAE, said: "The signing of this agreement for the ICOM General Conference in Dubai 2025 is a monumental achievement, bringing together museum professionals to elevate the UAE's cultural standing and redefine the future of museums. By hosting this prestigious event, we aim to inspire innovation, foster international collaboration, and shape the cultural landscape for generations to come."

The International Council of Museums, founded in 1946 under the auspices of the United Nations, is a leading global organisation dedicated to preserving, promoting, and advancing museums and the museum profession. As a cornerstone institution in the cultural sector, ICOM represents over 50,000 members across 120 countries and nearly 20,000 museums worldwide. In 2021, ICOM-UAE, in collaboration with Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality, and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, submitted a successful bid to host the ICOM General Conference 2025 in Dubai. The UAE was selected as the host city, standing out among competing international cities due to its prominent global reach, significant role in culture and heritage preservation, and steadfast commitment to fostering a thriving creative economy.