Dubai, UAE: ICE Dubai 2025 is set to position Dubai as the global hub for agricultural commodities, sustainability, and biofuels, with the prestigious Intercontinental Commodity Exchange (ICE) returning on February 19-20, 2025.
This event will unite industry leaders, policymakers, and visionaries to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the sector. ICE Dubai 2025 will focus on three key pillars:
- Geopolitical Outlook: analyzing world trends and their impact on businesses.
- Market Trends: uncovering evolving commodity demands and navigating global supply chain complexities
- Sustainability: addressing crucial topics such as carbon taxes, carbon credit trading, and the role of biofuels in a greener future.
Additionally, it delves into the latest trends in supply and demand, offering critical insights into market dynamics. The theme of sustainability focuses on both voluntary and mandatory initiatives to promote a greener, more sustainable future for the industry while unlocking new revenue streams for participants. Through these core themes, ICE Dubai positions itself as a vital forum for shaping the future of global agricultural commodities.
"Our mission at ICE Dubai 2025 is to foster meaningful discussions, drive innovation, and create lasting business relationships that transcend borders. As we navigate an era of transformation, ICE Dubai stands as a catalyst for progress, ensuring that our industry remains resilient, sustainable, and forward-thinking." said Philip Werle President & Founder
The event will feature an esteemed lineup of world-class speakers, including:
- H.E. Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman, Arab Authority for Agricultural Investments and Development (AAAID)
- Mr. Ahmet Güldal, Board Chairman & General Manager, TMO (Turkish Grain Board)
- Mr. Yerbol Yeleulov, CEO, Fergus Kazakhstan LLP
- Mr. Khalil Sousou, Managing Director, Global Trade & Country Manager, ADM
- Mr. Peo Ravano, CEO, Quadra Commodities Switzerland
- Mr. Ahmet Yasin Çiftçi, CEO, SCI Commodities Dubai
- Mr. Hugo Rousse, Partnership Manager AXS MARINE
- Mr. Anton Zhemerdieiev, CCO, TAS AGRO
- Mrs. Enrica Gentile, CEO, ARETÉ - THE AGRIFOOD INTELLIGENCE COMPANY
- Mr. Alexey Shadrin, CO-FOUNDER, CEO EVERCITY
ICE Dubai 2025 is more than just a conference; it is a dynamic forum where industry titans will share invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping the global agricultural sector. Bringing together key politicians, senior executives, and influential market leaders, the event serves as a melting pot of ideas, fostering collaboration and driving change. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to connect with decision-makers, establish new partnerships, and build lasting relationships. They will gain critical industry knowledge through thought-provoking discussions led by experts while also exploring new trade opportunities and closing deals with potential partners.
Join us at ICE Dubai 2025 and be part of the future of agriculture.
