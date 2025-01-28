Dubai, United Arab Emirates: On January 26th, 2025, the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) hosted a vibrant Republic Day celebration at the Taj Business Bay in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in India’s journey toward becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The event honoured India's remarkable growth while highlighting its aspirations to be the 3rd largest economy in the world and emerge as a global leader in technology, innovation, and sustainability. The evolving India-UAE relationship was a central theme, with speakers emphasizing the strategic, multifaceted partnership between the two nations, spanning commerce, culture, and technology.

IBPC representatives, including Chairman Siddharth Balachandran celebrated India’s transformation, underscoring the crucial role of the Indian diaspora in achieving the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision. The gathering focused on collaboration in key areas such as innovation, sustainability, digital transformation, and economic growth, stressing how the diaspora is bridging gaps, promoting green business practices, and driving investments across myriad sectors. A special emphasis was placed on the potential of CEPA, the growth of cross-border transactions in India Rupee, and the expanding influence of UPI, highlighting their transformative impact on global trade and financial connectivity.

Throughout the evening, the IBPC’s role as a catalyst for growth and change was emphasized, with a focus on strengthening partnerships between India and the global business community. Discussions highlighted India’s ongoing efforts in renewable energy and digital inclusion, to name a few.

Vice Chairman Sunil Sinha’s initiative to present botanical plants as gifts to honour speakers was well received, highlighting IBPC’s strong commitment to sustainability.

Prominent dignitaries graced the event, including Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE; Satish Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai; Tariq Alhashimi, Investment Manager, Asia Region, Dubai Chambers of Commerce; and notable figures from the Indian community.

The audience also included female celebrities such as Indian boxing champion Payal Sharma and Sima Taparia, the star of Netflix’s hit series Indian Matchmaking.

His Excellency Sunjay Sudhir delivered a powerful message, celebrating India’s legacy of excellence and growth. He showcased a visual presentation highlighting the strength of the India-UAE relationship, which has flourished in recent years.

"On this day in 1950, India adopted its Constitution, beginning a journey rooted in our values and aspirations. Today, India stands as an oasis of peace, stability, and progress. The UAE, home to the largest Indian diaspora, continues to be a close partner, bound by a spirit of brotherhood. Our cooperation, showcased at the G20 and COP28, along with initiatives like Bharat Mart and the Virtual Trade launch, reflects a generational bond," he said.

Another highlight of the evening was a 30-minute Bollywood cultural program, presented by Malhaar, one of the UAE’s leading cultural groups. The performance celebrated India’s diversity through music, adding a special touch to the event.

“As India looks to the next chapter of its growth, the Indian diaspora in the UAE remains a key partner, contributing to our country’s economic, social, and technological development. We thank all attendees for their participation and look forward to further collaboration,” said Dr. Sahitya K. Chaturvedi, IBPC Secretary General as the special evening came to an end.

Ms Jayshree Gupta, representing the IBPC Board of Governors gave the vote of thanks.

About IBPC

IBPC Dubai is the largest association of Indian businessmen and professionals established under the aegis of Dubai Chambers.

Today, India is amongst the top 2 trading partners for UAE and conversely, for India, UAE is amongst its top 3 trading partners. Both countries have an ambition to grow this bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2025.

IBPC Dubai plays the important role of a trusted facilitator in India-UAE bilateral trade and economic relationship. It acts as the catalyst for UAE nationals to understand how to expand in India and for Indian businesses to establish a footprint in UAE. IBPC Dubai strives to do so through its vast network of businessmen and professionals in both regions and also through strong relationships with governments and key industry bodies of both countries.