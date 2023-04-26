His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, inaugurated the 35th edition of the Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX), the Middle East’s leading education exhibition, today. Held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center, the opening ceremony was attended by dignitaries and heads of various universities and schools. GETEX Spring 2023, which runs from April 26 to 28, 2023, is expected to attract more visitors over the next two days, with close to 150 top-ranking educational institutions taking part in the event.

Students from various educational institutions across the UAE, along with families and professionals of all ages will be seen interacting with regional and international institutions on the exhibition grounds. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to compare course options and other admission benefits offered by these institutions.

This year, students also have the opportunity to participate in several new offerings from GETEX, which include the launch of the Academia Industry Alliance and Conference, the Innovathon Competition and Tech Workshops, in addition to over 30 free-to-attend seminars.

Anselm Godinho, Managing Director of International Conferences and Exhibitions (IC&E), and organiser of GETEX, stated: “With its innovative opportunities for both students and educational institutions, GETEX has always been a leading event in the field of education. It is even more significant today as the education sector in the region has experienced phenomenal growth, with a focus on improving access to education and enhancing opportunities for students. The advancement of innovative technologies and teaching methods has also contributed to the region's educational quality.”

“The GETEX Spring 2023 exhibition is an engaging platform that brings together the brightest minds in education and training from the Middle East and beyond. Consequently, we anticipate a lively exchange of ideas, insights and innovations over the next two days that will shape the way forward for the region’s education sector,” he added.

The exhibition is offering a range of academic programs, courses, and scholarships for students, promising to make a positive impact on the UAE’s education sector. With regional and international participation, GETEX Spring 2023 is an ideal opportunity for international educational institutions to explore the Middle East market, connect with regional partners, and showcase their services to a diverse audience.

-Ends-

