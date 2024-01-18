Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Following the success of the previous years and now moving into its 9th year, on 28th January, Hilton Dubai The Walk together with Race ME will be hosting their annual fundraising challenge, the Hilton Dubai Tower Race. The race challenges contestants to run up 730 steps of Hilton Dubai The Walk, crossing the finish line on the 35th floor. Those who complete the challenge are met with unparalleled views of the Arabian Gulf and a post event celebration at the hotel’s famous rooftop bar & dining venue, PURE Sky Lounge & Dining.

As an initiative introduced to raise awareness and funds for charities and causes in need, the Hilton team is working with the ‘Al Jalila Foundation’ this year, providing support to this global healthcare philanthropic organisation dedicated to transforming lives through medical education and research. The foundation was founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai in April 2013.

The race is open to the public, residents, local businesses. In addition, tourists are also encouraged to participate. The event kicks off at 7:00am and is followed by a healthy breakfast on the 35th floor, up at PURE Sky Lounge & Dinning, once the participants have completed the challenge. All participants will receive a medal and the top 3 winners will each receive a trophy and take back some amazing prizes – among them includes a stay a Waldorf Astoria RAK, Lunch or Dinner at The W in Abu Dhabi and more.

Gisele Clark, Hotel Manager of Hilton Dubai The Walk commented “We are delighted to bring Tower Race back to the community for all to participate. The event has been extremely successful in previous years, and we hope that this year, as it makes its much-anticipated comeback, it will be better than ever. Hilton has a long history of giving back to the local community and we thank all those who are joining us in our efforts to raise awareness and funds for the Al Jalila Foundation.”

The race has a number of sponsors onboard who are supporting the initiative. This year’s list of sponsors includes: in the gold category – GreenParking, the only parking company in the Middle East that represents a one-stop-shop for all parking-oriented products, services and solutions; Fine Hygiene, a corporation dedicated to enriching people’s well-being. Driven by the desire to develop products that create a visible difference in their customers’ lives, promoting a healthier lifestyle. And in the silver category – Diversey, who develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment; Gulf Asian, is the only company that offers complete Hotel Project solutions and hospitality linen as far as bed, bath & restaurant linen is concerned.

The Hilton Dubai Tower Race will take place on January 28th, 2024 at Hilton Dubai The Walk.

What: Hilton Dubai Tower Race

When: January 28th, 2024

Time: 7:00am

Where: Starts from Hilton Dubai The Walk

Price: Entry for AED 175, to register for the run please visit The Hilton Tower Climb Link here.

For more information, please contact Brazen MENA: hilton@brazenmena.com

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Unsupported image type.For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world’s most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.