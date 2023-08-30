Abu Dhabi: HealthPlus Fertility, Mubadala Health partner, has announced the launch of its 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference taking place at The Address, Dubai Marina from September 1 to 3 with the theme ‘Preserving Hope and Empowering Fertility Choices.’

The annual industry event is set to witness the participation of leading experts, researchers, and practitioners in the field of fertility from around the world. With a dedicated focus on advancing knowledge, sharing best practices, and fostering collaboration, the conference is poised to address the latest developments and challenges in fertility treatments and reproductive medicine.

Dr. Walid Sayed, Group Medical Director, HealthPlus Fertility said: “We are proud to launch the 5th annual HealthPlus Middle East Fertility conference. Having successfully concluded last year’s edition, we are back with more exciting sessions around breakthrough treatments from some of the industry’s brightest minds. As HealthPlus, we are highly invested in making sure that the medical community has the opportunity to build on their skills and deliver better care to their patients, which at the end of the day, is the most important task at hand. Having carved out a name for ourselves in the healthcare community, we are now looking forward to providing learning opportunities for all those who are interested in brushing up on their knowledge about fertility solutions.”

The event’s agenda will feature inspiring discussions, interactions, debates, and workshops featuring speakers from prestigious institutions based in the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Germany, Canada, India, Columbia, and Egypt. The conference also includes speakers from several recognizable healthcare entities in the UAE and other M42 partners.

Ahmed Elbohoty, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology Consultant Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Medicine/Fertility (IVF), HealthPlus Fertility Center, and Conference Chair said: “This event presents a perfect opportunity to network with peers and explore new areas of research into the emotive area of fertility. Our ultimate objective is to pave the way for more couples to fulfill their dream of having a family while also enhancing a process that can be very stressful and emotionally turbulent. The conference is set to offer promising insights into the topic of fertility, and I urge all those vested in the field including IVF specialists, obstetricians, gynecologists, IVF laboratory technicians, embryologists, urologists, endocrinologists, nurses and pharmacists to join us and register for the event.”

With a packed agenda featuring all-important topics in the field, intercepted with question-and-answer sessions, the event is set to expand and illuminate various key topics. The first day’s sessions will encompass topics such as reproductive surgery, optimizing IVF outcomes, infertility and beyond and reproductive challenges. There will also be a stimulating debate which is sure to spark lots of interest as it delves into ethical and legal issues in IVF.

Day two will focus on topics under the themes of fertility preservation, oncofertility, genetics and stem cell therapy and new frontiers in embryology. Fascinating debate sessions include Social Egg Freezing: For Unmarried Women Between 30 to 35 Years and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART).

The final day will see workshops on ovarian tissue cryopreservation - transplantation, fetal surveillance, colposcopy, aesthetic gynecology, and an experiential workshop for IVF procedures.

The event is accredited with 23 CME hours from the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH).

Registration is open now at REGISTRATION – 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference (healthplusivfconf.com)

