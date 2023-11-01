Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, emphasized the unwavering commitment of the UAE’s leadership to higher education, and its ceaseless efforts to develop and support it with all possible capabilities, because it is a pivotal pathway to prepare the sons and daughters of the nation for the future, so that they are qualified in all fields of modern sciences. His Excellency also added that Emirati universities are among the most advanced in the region across specializations, reflecting the government’s efforts to prepare the youth and support them to face all challenges and achieve the success they aspire to.

This announcement followed Sheikh Nahyan's opening of the Najah Abu Dhabi Exhibition yesterday - the largest annual international higher education fair in the UAE, supported by the Ministry of Education. The exhibition's inauguration ceremony was attended by government officials, academic figures, and a high-level diplomatic delegation, including ambassadors from various countries.

Najah Abu Dhabi is being held from 29th to 31st October at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), and presents over 100 leading universities from more than 20 countries, including the UAE, USA, UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan. With a successful history spanning 16 years, Najah annually connects over 16,000 UAE students with leading global educational institutions, making it a highly anticipated event for colleges, universities, and student service providers. In addition, Najah involves participation from embassies, official education bodies, vocational training institutes, education consultants, and language centers.

One of the highlights of Najah is the 'Success Hub,' hosting more than 30 seminars and live talks by esteemed global education professionals on cutting-edge research, emerging disciplines, and promising future career paths. The Hub aims to empower students by providing the tools and resources necessary to plan their individual journeys to high-quality education.

Dima Al Sadi, Event Portfolio Manager of the Najah events at Informa Connect, the organising party, said, “If you are looking to make an informed decision about your higher education, Najah is the perfect platform for you. It addresses various concerns, such as university selection criteria, staying focused on the academic journey, meeting entry requirements and application deadlines, securing scholarships and financial aid, and exploring career opportunities after graduation, and much more.”

Najah also hosts a School Counsellors' Forum, which delves into higher education topics and trends, while simultaneously offering valuable networking and learning opportunities with industry experts.

The event presents scholarship opportunities and insights on successful admissions and financial aid applications. Additionally, Najah features fun attractions, including the popular Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) booth.

Najah is free to attend. To register, learn more and stay updated, visit www.najahexpo.com.

