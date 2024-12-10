The event will feature three mainstage conferences – GTIS, SCALEX and TMF which will cover a wide variety of topics, from sustainable trade to digital transformation and its cybersecurity implications

Additional highlights include the Logimotion Innovation Terminal, showcasing startups from these sectors and Logicareer, a dedicated two-day program focused on nurturing the industry’s future talent

Dubai, UAE: The inaugural edition of Logimotion, a landmark industry event for the logistics and mobility sectors, was officially opened today by H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar and Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai. The two-day event, which is held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will showcase technologies and solutions across the industry, while delivering insightful conference sessions led by industry experts.

Logimotion will host three mainstage conferences: SCALEX, the Global Trade and Infrastructure Summit (GTIS) and the TransMobility Forum (TMF), alongside two additional forums, the Logimotion Innovation Terminal and Logicareer.

The event will feature a diverse lineup of 63 exhibitors, 27 innovative startups and eight supporting partners, representing a total of 98 exhibitors. Logimotion will also present innovations in Warehousing and Intralogistics, Integrated Supply Chains, Logistics, Transportation and Smart Mobility.

Dishan Isaac, Exhibition Director of Logimotion commented: “Logimotion is a pioneering event, designed to connect global leaders in mobility and logistics. Attendees will gain valuable insights from leading industry voices, explore the latest advancements and access unrivalled networking opportunities. With the support [DI1] of government partners, sponsors and experts, we aim to establish a world-class platform for the industry.”

The event’s flagship conference, GTIS will address the evolving landscape of global trade and the essential role of infrastructure. Based on the theme “Fostering Connectivity, Propelling Growth”, GTIS will explore sustainable trade and green infrastructure, trade policy and regulatory compliance and smart solutions for urban trade and logistics, among other topics.

The esteemed lineup of speakers at GTIS includes H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, United Arab Emirates Government; Abdulla M. Alashram, Group Chief Executive Officer, 7X; and Amadou Diallo, Chief Executive Officer Middle East & Africa, DHL Global Forwarding, UAE.

Themed “Charting the Course of Global Excellence”, SCALEX will focus on innovations in the supply chain and logistics sectors, exploring topics including digital twins and AI in inventory management, and next-generation automation and cybersecurity.

Speakers at SCALEX include Habib Ahmad Noor, Senior Specialist Procurement Risks Department - Procurement Excellence Division, ADNOC; Michael Stockdale, Group Head of Supply Chain and Logistics, Red Sea Global; and Dr. Masoud Khakdaman, Assistant Professor of Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Abu Dhabi University.

Rounding out the main stage conferences, TMF will tackle the most urgent mobility challenges of today and will highlight cutting-edge solutions, ranging from smart cities to green technologies. The forum will showcase the next generation of transportation systems that are not only efficient and sustainable but also support the supply chain and logistics sectors.

Speakers addressing these topics include Jonathan Spear, Transport Policy and Strategy Advisor, AtkinsRéalis; Andrés de León, CEO, HyperloopTT; and Dante Kluver, Regional Manager UAE & Cargo Operations Centre, Etihad Airways.

The Logimotion Innovation Terminal (LIT) will present some of the latest groundbreaking innovations in logistics and mobility. The initiative, which is held in collaboration with Unipreneur, comprises four key pillars which include a Startup Village, a conference and competition, the Global Innovation Bridge and a hackathon.

Logicareer, meanwhile, will tackle the evolving talent needs of the logistics, supply chain and mobility sectors and delve into the strategies being implemented to align career development with UAE government mandates and educational policies.

On the first day of Logimotion, Logicareer will be led by Logistics Executive Group and will discuss economic diversification and Emiratisation. The programme on day two will be delivered by Studium Alliance, focusing on bridging education and industry skill gaps, sharing key trends and preparing graduates for the evolving job market.

Logimotion is sponsored by DSV (Lead Strategic Partner), Emirates Post Group – 7X (Platinum Sponsor), HyperloopTT (Future Mobility Partner), Trakc (Warehouse Automation Partner), Yango Robotics (Silver Sponsor), Steer AI (Silver Sponsor), SW-Paratus (Bronze Sponsor), ENY Consulting (Bronze Sponsor), TAD Logistics (Bronze Sponsor) and Vitronic (Bronze Sponsor).

The Government Partners for Logimotion are the Cyber Security Council, Dubai Economy and Tourism, and KSA Ministry of Municipalities and Housing. PWC is the Knowledge Partner for Logimotion and the Academic Partners for the event are the Higher Colleges of Technology and the National University of Singapore.

Logimotion will be held from 10 am to 6 pm on 10 and 11 December at Za’abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre.

For further information, visit the Logimotion website: https://logimotion.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html

To register as media for Logimotion click here.

About Logimotion

Logimotion is the global hub for transforming logistics, supply chain, transportation, and mobility. The inaugural edition of the show takes place from 10-11 December 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre uniting innovators, thought leaders, and industry experts worldwide to create the leading event in the world of logistics and mobility. Co-located with Automechanika Dubai, in the most forward-focused city, Logimotion is the platform where visionary leadership meets innovative practice to actively shape the future of dynamic industries.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,300 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2023 were more than € 609 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Logimotion, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 156 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

