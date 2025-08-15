Kuwait's Jazeera Airways reported a solid performance in the first half of 2025, despite geopolitical challenges and temporary airspace disruptions.

The airline's net profit increased by 249.5 per cent to KD9.6 million ($31 million) for H1 2025, a significant increase from 2024.

Group operating revenue rose by 3.3 per cent to KD102.2 million, supported by capacity growth, a diversified portfolio business, and growing ancillary income.

Passenger traffic remained strong, reaching 2.3 million travellers in the first six months of the year — a 0.1 per cent year-on-year increase — with a load factor of 75.5 per cent.

Jazeera also sustained its market leadership at Kuwait International Airport, capturing a 29.5 per cent market share and operating a fleet of 24 aircraft to 63 destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Operational resilience remained a key strength, with the airline improving its on-time performance (OTP) from 79.7 per cent in 1H 2024 to 82 per cent, despite airspace impacts underscoring its continued commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction.

Ancillary revenue grew by 26.6 per cent, reaching KD 10.9 million, reflecting sustained growth with product innovation strategies.

Despite unforeseen airspace closures and regional instability, Jazeera closed a strong second quarter in, with net profits of KD 4.8 million, 1 million passengers and a load factor of 72 per cent.

Marwan Boodai, Chairman of Jazeera Airways, said: “These results reflect the resilience of our business model and the strength of our strategic direction. Despite external headwinds, we have delivered strong profitability and reinforced our market leadership. As we continue to invest in expanding our network and customer experience, we remain firmly committed to supporting and strengthening Kuwait’s position as a regional aviation hub.”

SECOND QUARTER 2025 – OPERATIONAL REVIEW:

In Q2 2025, Jazeera Airways continued expanding its network with the launch of new routes to Budapest (Hungary), Hurghada (Egypt), Sochi (Russia), and Yerevan (Armenia), offering travellers even more options for summer leisure travel.

The airline also resumed flights to Damascus, Syria — a key milestone that re-established direct connectivity between Kuwait and Syria after 13 years.

Alongside network growth, Jazeera remained focused on enhancing the digital travel experience through ongoing investment in passenger-centric innovations.

OUTLOOK FOR 2025

The outlook for the second half of 2025 remains positive, with the airline closely monitoring regional geopolitical developments to ensure stable operations.

Jazeera Airways remains focused on network expansion, digital transformation, and service enhancement — ensuring sustained progress across financial and operational metrics.

Jazeera Airways’ fleet optimisation remains on track, with the 180-seat configuration set for completion by Q4 2025.

The airline is also preparing to receive 26 new aircraft from 2026, enabling network expansion, operational scale, and growth in commercial and e-commerce channels.

With continued investments in customer experience, innovation, and Terminal 5 upgrades, Jazeera is well-positioned to drive future growth and reinforce its role in Kuwait’s aviation sector.

