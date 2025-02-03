Dubai: Hawkamah, the Institute for Corporate Governance, will explore how corporate boards can adapt to emerging challenges, including artificial intelligence (AI), market-specific risks, and innovation, during its annual conference on February 11, 2025. The conference will be held at Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai, UAE.

The conference’s first panel discussion, "Business & AI: What Boards Need to Know," will cover the implications of AI advancements on corporate governance. The session will explore how AI is transforming industries, how boards should integrate AI into governance frameworks, and the evolving skill sets required for directors.

The second panel, "Boards & Market-Specific Risks & Opportunities," will investigate how companies can navigate regulatory complexities and geopolitical uncertainties. It will examine how boards can enhance strategic agility and resilience while ensuring effective risk oversight in an evolving global landscape.

The third panel, "The Role of the Board in Enabling Future-Ready Organizations and Driving Innovation," will highlight the importance of innovation in business strategy. The session will explore how often boards should discuss innovation, how to balance investment in innovation with risk management, and whether governance structures support or hinder innovation.

HE Dr. Ahmed Hasan Bin Al Shaikh, Chairman of the Hawkamah Board, said: "The conference is a call for action for corporate leaders to embrace AI, navigate regulatory complexities, and foster innovation in governance. Future-ready boards must balance emerging technologies with sound governance to drive long-term sustainability and competitiveness."

The conference will feature several international and regional speakers, including governance experts, regulators, and business leaders, who will provide key insights on corporate governance and board effectiveness.

The event is expected to attract board members, CEOs, CFOs, CROs, regulators, corporate governance practitioners, academics, and media representatives from across the region and beyond.

Since 2006, Hawkamah has been advising regional governments, companies, and boardrooms, understanding the governance challenges in the region and providing tailored solutions.

Hawkamah is a world-class corporate governance institute working to improve governance practices across the MENA region. We help build sound organizations, reform corporate sectors, assist financial institutions, and promote good governance. Our mission is to support companies in developing robust corporate governance frameworks and to train qualified directors and executives capable of implementing governance best practices.