The "Happiness and Quality of Life Council" of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a health initiative for workers in the "Dar Mix" Factory in cooperation with the representative office of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in Ajman, as part of the Council's efforts to enhance the health and safety of workers in the industrial sector. The initiative included a health campaign to provide medical consultations and comprehensive examinations for workers in the Factory, in addition to granting some gifts to workers.

Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the Happiness and Quality of Life Council, confirmed that the health initiative is a part of the efforts of the Happiness Council to enhance health awareness among workers in private sector establishments and improve levels of health care in the work environment in support of enhancing quality of life. She explained that focusing on workers in private sector establishments plays a major role in increasing productivity and supporting the health and happiness of the individual and society.

She also stated that the Happiness Council is keen to diversify its community and health activities and initiatives in cooperation with its partners from government and private entities in support of contributing to achieving the principle of “community centrality” of the Ajman Vision 2030.

Jamila Kajoor, a member of the Happiness and Quality of Life Council, explained that the initiative included a set of medical examinations, such as “measuring blood pressure, checking blood sugar levels, and checking cholesterol, in addition to general medical consultations provided by a team of doctors and specialists”. She praised the medical team’s keenness to provide health advice and necessary guidance to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle, and a set of distributions and gifts were also provided.

For his part, Salem bin Naji Al Saidi, Founder and General Manager of Diyar Ajman Group, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Happiness and Quality of Life Council of Ajman Chamber and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for organizing the health initiative. He also stressed the importance of such examinations to early detect and prevent diseases, which contributes to improving the quality of life of workers and increasing their productivity and business sustainability.