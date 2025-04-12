Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed:

The conference is a global platform to explore how behavioral science can strengthen government-led initiatives and deliver better outcomes for communities.

Distinguished thought leaders from the region and around the world will explore how behavioral science can inform climate adaptation, digital governance, public health, early education initiatives and sustainable development

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, the Behavioral Science Group (BSG) has announced that Abu Dhabi will host the globally renowned Behavioural Exchange™ (BX2025) conference in a first for the MENA region, from 30 April to 1 May 2025, under the theme "New Frontiers in Behavioral Science".

Ahead of the event, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the importance the UAE places on behavioral science to inform decisions on complex challenges and deliver better outcomes for society. The discipline is based on a deep understanding of human decision-making and offers insight into how people might respond to policies or initiatives.

His Highness also emphasized that by understanding the motivational drivers of behavior, individuals can be empowered to pursue their personal goals while contributing to the wellbeing of their wider communities. Such behavioral shifts are central to development - supporting improvements in public health and nutrition, encouraging more sustainable consumption, and aligning individual choices with national and global policy objectives. Behavioral science also plays a key role in simplifying government processes and improving the effectiveness of social programmes.

Now in its seventh global edition, BX2025 will bring together world-leading policymakers, researchers, and practitioners to discuss topics including the ethical use of AI and digital technologies, sustainable urban design, health equity, early education and sustainable development.

For updates on BX2025, visit: bx2025.ae.

About The Behavioral Science Group (BSG)

The Behavioral Science Group (BSG) is a specialised team within the UAE Government that applies behavioral science to deliver positive social impact in the UAE and beyond.

BSG designs, implements, and tests innovative behavioral solutions across a range of policy areas, including health, education, sustainability, and culture. Its approach combines global expertise in behavioral science with a deep understanding of the UAE’s context and policy priorities.

The Group’s work centres on rigorous and pragmatic research, using advanced data analytics and mixed-method social research to understand what drives positive, lasting behavior change. It co-creates and tests real-world solutions with partners across government and society.

BSG also supports the sustainable use of behavioral science by building capacity across the UAE and sharing knowledge through publications, training, and seminars.