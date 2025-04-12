Dubai, UAE: Geospatial Week 2025 (GSW 2025), hosted by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in collaboration with the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS), concluded today with a closing ceremony at the Dubai World Trade Centre, marking the end of five days of in-depth sessions, pioneering discussions, and international partnerships. Held under the theme “Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing for a Better Tomorrow”, the event attracted over 1,400 attendees from around the world, including leading researchers, industry experts, and policy-makers.

This year’s edition featured a robust academic and technical programme, comprising 65 sessions, 450 scientific papers, and an expansive 2,318 square metre exhibition showcasing the latest geospatial technologies.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said, “Geospatial Week 2025 has reaffirmed the UAE’s role as a catalyst for global cooperation in geospatial science and innovation. Hosting this event in Dubai in partnership with ISPRS, reflects our ambition to influence not just today’s conversations, but tomorrow’s solutions driven by data, technology, and cross-sector collaboration. From smart cities to environmental resilience, we believe that geospatial intelligence holds the key to solving many of the world’s most complex challenges. I extend my sincere thanks to ISPRS, sponsors, international partners, participants, and the organising teams whose collective effort made this week a success. Together, we have laid the groundwork for ideas and partnerships that will shape the future of applied space science.”

Dr. Lena Halounova, President of ISPRS, said, “Geospatial Week 2025 held in Dubai has been an outstanding example of global cooperation, and we are grateful to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre for hosting such an exceptional edition. Events like these are crucial in strengthening the foundations of geospatial research and innovation, helping us address the pressing challenges of today and shape a more sustainable tomorrow. I would like to also extend my thanks to all the sponsors, partners and attendees whose contributions made this event a resounding success.”

Keynote Insights Spotlight Global Innovation in Geospatial Science

The week featured keynote presentations by leading global experts, who offered fresh perspectives on the future of geospatial science. Topics ranged from the use of radar satellites for flood monitoring in arid regions and the rise of autonomous mobile mapping systems, to the reform of geospatial education and the democratisation of Earth observation through CubeSats. Speakers also explored the power of spatio-temporal intelligence in driving progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. The opening day also saw the announcement of the best paper awards across ISPRS journals, along with the presentation of TIF Travel Grant certificates to young scientists, celebrating emerging talent in the field.

Plenary Sessions Drive Dialogue on Sustainability, Space and Smart Cities

GSW 2025 also saw a series of plenary sessions led by global experts. A key highlight was the “From Earth to Mars and Beyond: Showcasing MBRSC’s Cutting-Edge Space Projects and Use Cases” session, where MBRSC experts discussed how space missions and Earth observation are deeply interconnected. Another major session, “Mapping the Future: How Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing Drive Climate Solutions and Disaster Management”, examined how photogrammetry and remote sensing support climate solutions and disaster response, while the session on “Urban Evolution: Harnessing Digital Twins and Remote

Sensing for Tomorrow's Smart Cities”, focused on how digital twins are revolutionising smart city planning through real-time analytics and integration. On the final day, the session on “AI Horizons: How Will Machine Learning Redefine the Boundaries of Earth Observation?” delved into the transformative potential of Maching Learning technologies in enhancing our understanding and management of Earth’s complex systems.

Innovations on Showcase

During the 5-day event, the GSW 2025 exhibition floor hosted local, regional and international entities showcasing the latest in satellite technology, data analytics, and autonomous mapping systems. The floor served as a dynamic space for networking and forging new partnerships across public and private sectors.

MoUs Cement Global and Regional Partnerships

Strategic collaborations took centre stage at Geospatial Week 2025, with two landmark memoranda of understanding signed during the event. MBRSC signed an MoU with the Federal Geographic Information Centre (FGIC), represented by H.E. Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi, to deepen cooperation in geospatial governance, training, and national data infrastructure. Another key partnership was signed with SI Analytics, a subsidiary of South Korea’s Satrec Initiative, to co-develop an advanced satellite data analytics platform. This platform will integrate artificial intelligence and cloud computing capabilities to generate insights across government, commercial, and research domains. Both agreements highlight the UAE’s growing role in enabling impactful geospatial innovation, both regionally and globally.

Students & Young Professionals Event Spotlight Innovation and Talent

The Students & Young Professionals Event brought fresh energy to the week, with activities split between Dubai World Trade Centre and the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences & Technology. Organised in collaboration with the ISPRS Student Consortium, the event featured workshops in CubeSat development, machine learning applications, and geospatial case studies by UAE universities. University students also had the opportunity to present their research projects, culminating in a gala dinner and stargazing experience that fostered dialogue, mentorship, and community-building among young geospatial professionals.

Research and Presentations Explore Frontiers of Geospatial Science

Across the five days, the event hosted 450 oral and poster presentations spanning emerging topics such as semantic scene analysis, intelligent uncrewed vehicle systems, 3D reconstruction, smart agriculture, and AI-based disaster risk management. The sessions facilitated academic discourse and knowledge sharing at the highest level, underscoring the role of photogrammetry and remote sensing in shaping a resilient and sustainable future.