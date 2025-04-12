Manama: Al Baraka Group (“the Group”) and its banking unit in Turkey and Egypt, Al Baraka Turk Participation Bank and Al Baraka Bank Egypt announced their bronze sponsorship of the AAOIFI 23rd Annual Shari’ah Boards Conference. The conference is supported by the Central Bank of Bahrain and will be held on 20-21 April 2025 in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This sponsorship of the AAOIFI annual conference demonstrate the Group’s strong commitment to supporting the initiatives organized by AAOIFI as a leading institution in developing Islamic financial accounting and auditing standards and keeping pace with emerging global requirements, which enhances the position of the Islamic banking industry regionally and globally

The two-day conference will feature keynote addresses from distinguished dignitaries and policymakers, signing of the Memoranda of Understandings, opening of the exhibition accompanying the Conference along with five panel discussion sessions. These discussions will focus on compensation for Breach of Binding Promise to Purchase, Sell, Take or Give on Lease, Governing Law for International Islamic Financial Transactions, Combination of Contracts in Structured Arrangements: Its Guidelines and Shari’ah Implications and Reinsurance: Its Importance, Structures, and Practical Applications. The discussions will be participated by a select group of scholars, scientists, academics, and specialists.

About Al Baraka Group:

Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (C) is licensed as an Investment Business Firm – Category 1 (Islamic Principles) by the Central Bank of Bahrain. It is a leading international Islamic financial group providing financial services through its banking subsidiaries in 13 countries offering retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of Islamic Shari'a.

The Group has a wide geographical presence with operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon and Syria, in addition to two branches in Iraq and a representative office in Libya and provides its services in more than 600 branches. ABG’s network serves a population totaling around one billion customers.

The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.