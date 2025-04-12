The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will be open from 09:00 – 16:30 on April 13th and from 09:00 – 21:00 from April 14th to October 13th, located inside the West Gate in the Connecting Zone (C14-01).

Osaka, Japan — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka—the second-largest Pavilion after Japan—is set to offer visitors an engaging and immersive experience, showcasing the nation’s rich cultural heritage and ambitious future. Over the six months of the Expo, the Pavilion will host more than 700 events that celebrate Saudi Arabia’s diversity and transformation under Vision 2030, taking visitors on an Epic Journey of New Discoveries.

The event program has been designed for the visitor experience for the Saudi Pavilion, with each program being created, designed and curated to showcase Saudi Arabia’s cultural diversity, connect with global audiences, highlight investment and collaboration opportunities, and present a forward-looking vision of Saudi Arabia’s future.

In the first six weeks of the Saudi Pavilion’s opening, visitors can immerse themselves in exciting experiences, including live shows, captivating music performances, and dynamic cultural showcases such as; We Are Saudi Arabia, Mission Control: Mars, Ahlan Wa Sahlan, Tales of Water, Business Events, Theme Week Two: Leading Dialogues for Future Cities, two Cultural Studios based on the theme of Space and Time, and play an interactive virtual reality game on The Botanist app to explore the diverse flora and fauna of the Saudi Pavilion Forecourt.

For the first six weeks of the Pavilion opening from April 13th, the following events and programs will be hosted by the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka:

The Botanist (13/04 – 13/10): An interactive augmented reality, cell phone application allows visitors to plant a tree in their own virtual garden while discovering Saudi Arabia’s diverse fauna as they enter the Pavilion. ​

Tales of Water (26/04 – 31/05): A dynamic performance shows the similarities between Japan’s Ama divers and Saudi Arabian pearl divers. Combined with content projection, the performance reveals a diver’s journey to harvesting the largest pearl.

Theme Week Two –Leading Dialogues for Future Cities (15/05 – 26/05): The path of innovation shapes the cities of tomorrow. Listen to experts and leading city developers explore innovative urban planning and sustainable development through smart technology.

Mission Control: Mars (13/04 – 17/04): Explore the future with Mission Control Mars. Set in 2034, the interactive simulation positions you as a skilled engineer tasked with advancing scientific discoveries and ensuring the survival of the first Saudi human colony on Mars. Bookings are available at this link.

Ahlan Wa Sahlan (14/04 – 15/06): Saudi coffee is the result of unique growing methods and ingredients. Watch the coffee demonstration to indulge your senses with the authentic brewing process only seen in Saudi Arabia.

We Are Saudi Arabia (13/04 – 13/10): Get a glimpse into the Kingdom’s rich heritage through a blend of high-energy traditional dance, modern DJs, timeless Saudi musicals, spoken word, and craftsmanship, creating a fusion of the country’s past and present.

Business Events (13/04 – 07/10): Business events held at the Collaboration Hub aim to facilitate meaningful dialogue between stakeholders on topics such as investment, sport, sustainability, and development to shape a better future.

Cultural Visual Art Studio (13/04 – 13/10): The Cultural Visual Arts Studio is a working studio and exhibition space in which visual artwork is both created and displayed. Guests can explore the history of Saudi culture from past to present through the imagination of its visual artists. The first visual artist, Muhannad Shono, one of Saudi Arbaia’s leading contemporary artists, invites visitors to view his work ‘Absent Sky’, from the 13th of April to the 28th of April.

Cultural Music Studio (13/04 – 13/10): The Cultural Music Studio is a working studio and exhibition space in which musical and audiovisual artwork is both created and performed. Guests can explore Saudi culture through the imagination of its audiovisual and performing artists. From the 13th of April to the 4th of May, listen to a new track from fulana, a Saudi indie and electronic pop artist, which was created especially for Expo 2025 Osaka.

The Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will also commemorate major milestones, including the 70th anniversary of Saudi-Japan diplomatic relations and Saudi National Day on September 23.

Visitors to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka can book tickets through the official Expo website. While general admission to the Saudi Pavilion does not require a reservation, certain limited events, such as Mission Control Mars, require advance booking.

Visitors can explore the full events program for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka on the official website: https://ksaexpo2025.sa/.

