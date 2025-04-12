Doha: Building upon the recent establishment of its Women in Academia Committee (WiAC), Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) staged its inaugural Forum for Women in Academia at Education City’s Minaretein Building.

The Forum gathered faculty members, postdoctoral researchers and students from across Qatar Foundation (QF) to discuss topics shaping the diverse roles women play in academia. These included career advancement, building an inclusive academic landscape, and the importance of celebrating female academic achievements. In doing so, the Forum provided a platform for networking and professional development, opportunities to collaborate on research projects, and more.

The Forum for Women in Academia also highlighted the overarching objectives of the WiAC, as well as key work already undertaken by committee members. Participants also had the opportunity to sign up to the Women in Academia Network, an initiative designed to enhance female academics’ career prospects by connecting with like-minded colleagues. Not only is the Network expected to increase awareness of the important role women play in academia, but also build a community for female academics across Education City and Qatar based on existing and newly-established relations.

Following opening remarks by Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, President, HBKU, Dr. Luluwah Al-Fagih, WiAC Chair and Associate Professor, College of Science and Engineering, provided an overview of the WiAC before handing over to Lora Gailly, Associate Project Officer, Science, Technology and Innovation Policy Section, UNESCO, for a discussion on the importance of closing the gender gap in science. A series of speeches, workshops, and panel discussions were then delivered by academics from across HBKU’s six colleges. Proceedings were also informed by representatives from the Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women and Qatar Research Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Forum, Dr. Al-Fagih commented: “This event was the first of its kind in Qatar dedicated specifically to women in academia. It comes at a time when female representation in academic positions remains at a low level within universities around the world. The WiAC seeks to increase the participation of women by facilitating sustainable career and development opportunities for female academics. Today’s Forum complemented this objective by highlighting how individuals and institutions alike can create a more equitable, diverse, and innovative academic environment.”

HBKU’s Women in Academia Committee (WiAC) works to advance the participation of women in academia. In its efforts to achieve this goal, the WiAC offers numerous programs, including mentoring, leadership training, and the Women in Academia Network.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

For more information about HBKU, its colleges, research institutes, and initiatives, please visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

For any media inquiries, please contact: media@hbku.edu.qa.