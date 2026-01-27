DUBAI: Gulfood 2026 delivered decisively on its global mandate, transforming scale into substance through a fully integrated two-venue model that expanded access, accelerated trade and strengthened the foundations of global food security. Operating seamlessly across Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, the event offered a well-connected experience that enabled effortless movement, high-level engagement and uninterrupted business across both venues.

Dubai Exhibition Centre: A New Blueprint For The Food Ecosystem

Dubai Exhibition Centre provided the scale required for high-profile business to accelerate, with expanded space supporting senior-level deal-making, strategic showcases and intensified commercial activity from day one. Ahmet Kose, Private Investor, Cybera Capital, USA, commenting on the seamless connection with high-calibre individuals: “As Premium Buyers at Gulfood, we’re able to evaluate sourcing opportunities at scale across power brands and emerging sectors in one ecosystem. The show’s expansion at Dubai Exhibition Centre, including grocery trade, logistics and fresh; make it the most effective platform for identifying high-volume, investment-ready supply partnerships.”

International markets expanded their reach to extraordinary levels, advancing national trade priorities and converting strategic intent into tangible opportunities, with the Exporters Association of Uzbekistan commenting: “We’re here today, visiting with our team from Uzbekistan to meet buyers, explore new partnerships, and strengthen trade connections across the Middle East. As exporters of fresh & dried fruits, nuts, vegetables and cereals we see strong growth opportunities in the region, and Gulfood helps us connect directly with importers, distributors, and key decision-makers.”

Established multinationals filled the halls of the new strategic sectors; Gulfood Fresh, Grocery Trade and Gulfood Logistics, with Mr. Gurumurthi Shankar, Chief Operating Officer, Global Shipping & Logistics LLC quoting: “The opportunity to return to the mega event, in its new format at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, means we get to meet decision-makers face-to-face, explore new markets, and stay ahead of industry trends without any dilution as the entire floor will be businesses like ours.”

Dubai World Trade Centre: A Multilateral Hub for Digital Innovation Across Food & Beverage

Meanwhile, Dubai World Trade Centre hosted expanded sectors across Beverages, Dairy, Meat & Poultry and Power Brands, with several categories tripling in size for the 2026 edition. President of ABIEC, Roberto Perosa cited: “This year, we have representatives from more than 30 Brazilian beef exporting companies and showcases the strength and diversity of our industry. Brazil is the world’s largest producer and exporter of beef, and Gulfood is, for us, a unique opportunity to strengthen contacts, build solid partnerships and generate business, welcoming buyers and stakeholders from all over the world.”

As the global agri-tech market is expected to exceed $40 billion by 2030, first-time exhibitors showcased advanced technologies, reinforcing Gulfood’s expansion beyond food and beverage into a broader innovation ecosystem - Roman Ulyanov, Founder and CEO of Greeneration, a first-time exhibitor at the new Gulfood Startups sector remarked: “The global food economy is undergoing a massive reconfiguration, and Gulfood serves as the headquarters for this transformation. It is the only platform where producers, investors, and policymakers converge to solve the water-energy-food nexus. For Greeneration, it is the primary venue to prove that urban farming is no longer a theoretical concept but a scalable, commercial reality essential for the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051.”

The Big Deal Hub hosted high-level buyer–supplier meetings that moved quickly into negotiations, connecting senior buyers with major distributors, retailers and foodservice operators with Abdul Nazeer, Head of Commercial, AL ASWAQ AL WATANIA LLC commenting: “By participating in the Big Deal Hub, we’re able to streamline our sourcing and engage directly with suppliers that meet our volume, pricing and category needs. Gulfood’s expanded format and wide choice of power brands, grocery trade suppliers and fresh producers make it the strongest sourcing platform we use for retail.”

Ministerial Dialogue Forges National Strategy Direct From Show Floor

Operating as the global command centre for food security, trade diplomacy and economic resilience, The Gulfood World Economy Summit opened with a closed-door session led by the Dubai International Chamber who brought together over 400 representatives from international food and beverage companies to explore the latest market data and key trends shaping the UAE’s food sector. The programme then advanced into high-level discussions on capital, infrastructure and technology, setting the pace for strategic decision-making.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers commented: “Dubai’s food and beverage sector is witnessing strong growth driven by the resilience of the economy, population growth, and a thriving tourism industry. Gulfood serves as an important platform for building global partnerships and exploring new opportunities. We are committed to ensuring a dynamic environment that supports the food and beverage sector, connects global companies with local opportunities, and enables them to expand regionally and internationally.”

