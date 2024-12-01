This achievement highlights our dedication to fostering community sustainability by supporting sports and raising awareness about diabetes and heart health.

We are proud to contribute to the country’s efforts to build a stronger sports culture, recognizing it as a key pillar of sustainable development.

Ahmed Al-Majed: We take pride in continuing our partnership with Gulf Bank to organize this exceptional social and sporting event.

Over the past ten editions, the marathon has welcomed 63,000 participants and contributed KD 3 million to the national economy.

We are excited to further enhance the standard of sporting events in the region by organizing more outstanding initiatives.

In a vibrant and festive atmosphere, the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, one of Kuwait’s largest and most prominent sports and social events, took place yesterday morning. As the only internationally recognized marathon in Kuwait, this prestigious event attracted over 10,000 participants from 107 nationalities, including 600 runners who traveled specifically to take part in the event.

As the countdown concluded at 7:00 AM, participants from various categories began their race from the starting line at Souq Sharq. The excitement grew as the marathon route took them past some of Kuwait City's most iconic landmarks, including the Kuwait Towers, the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre, the Grand Mosque, Souq Al-Mubarakiya, and more.

The marathon offered a range of open categories for participants of all athletic levels, including a 5-kilometer walk or run, a 10-kilometer race, a half marathon of 21 kilometers, and a full marathon of 42 kilometers. Participants as young as 11 years old could join the 5-kilometer race, while those aged 16 and above were eligible for the 10-kilometer race, and those 18 and older could compete in the half marathon.

Record-Breaking Participation

Gulf Bank’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs. Najla Aleisa, expressed: "We are delighted with the record participation in the 10th edition of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, with a diverse range of participants from all walks of life – athletes, beginners, and people of all ages. This reflects Gulf Bank's dedication to promoting community sustainability and providing an opportunity for everyone to enjoy an active, family-oriented day in Kuwait."

Mrs. Aleisa added: "The Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, now in its tenth year, has become one of the most distinguished annual sporting events in Kuwait. It is not just a one-day race, but a call for lifestyle change, encouraging regular physical activity and making exercise and walking an integral part of daily life for individuals and families from all walks of life."

She emphasized that the marathon is a sports, social, and health initiative aimed at tackling the rising rates of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease, which have become significant concerns for society. This highlights the need for increased emphasis on physical activity and lifestyle changes.

She highlighted that the bank's continued sponsorship of the marathon is intended to support the country's efforts in fostering a sports culture within society, aligning with its sustainable development goals, which focus on investing in human capital and enhancing the community's capabilities.

She also added, "Through the marathon, we aim to support youth and national initiatives, both by partnering with the organizing company and offering opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses. Moreover, we are committed to supporting Kuwaiti talent and professional runners, helping them represent Kuwait in international marathons."

On his part, Mr. Ahmed Al-Majed, Chief Operations Officer of Suffix, said, "We are proud to continue our partnership with Gulf Bank in organizing this outstanding social and sports event, which has grown in success year after year, with increased local and regional participation. Over the course of the ten editions organized by Gulf Bank, the total number of participants has reached 63,000 runners, both from Kuwait and abroad, contributing more than KD 3 million to the national economy."

He continued, "We are excited to elevate the standard of sports events in the region by organizing exceptional activities, and we are delighted with the success of the tenth edition of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, offering participants the chance to enjoy a top-tier social and sporting experience."

Al-Majed noted that the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon is the largest local sporting event held in the heart of Kuwait City, passing by several iconic landmarks. It is the only marathon in Kuwait to be recognized by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) with a Road Race Label and is listed among the international races in the Association of International Marathons (AIMS). Additionally, participants in the Gulf Bank Marathon can earn points toward qualifying for the World Championship for age groups over 40 (AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings).

Kuwait's Largest and Only Internationally Recognized Marathon

The Gulf Bank 642 Marathon stands as the largest in Kuwait by participant numbers and attendance, and is the only marathon in the country to be internationally recognized.

Key Statistics of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon

63,000 total participants across 10 editions

1142 runners in the first edition

10,000 runners in the 10th edition

4,000 international participants

107 represented nationalities

$50,000 total prize pool

500 volunteers organizing the marathon

Sawa’ed Al-Khaleej

Over 500 volunteers helped organize this major event, including many members of "Sawa’ed Al-Khaleej," the bank’s dedicated volunteer team that supports all its events.

Supporting Local Talent

To showcase local talent, the bank actively involves folk music teams and works with Kuwaiti artists to design the winner’s medals for the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon.

Competition Launched for 'Diraya' Campaign

In line with its commitment to promoting financial literacy across all segments of society and supporting the "Diraya" financial awareness campaign, led by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association, Gulf Bank has launched a competition centered around the campaign’s key themes, offering cash prizes to the winners.

Special Marathon Discounts for Employees

Along with professional athletes, amateur runners, and participants from various community groups, Gulf Bank encourages its employees to join the marathon, providing them with a special discount on registration fees as an added incentive.

GB Challenge Team Sets New Records with Support from Key Sponsors

The GB Challenge team, consisting of six runners, achieved their dreams by setting new records in the marathon after being supported physically, nutritionally, and athletically for a month and a half by Gulf Bank, SUFFIX Sports Events Management,

Ali Abdulwahab AlMutawa Company, DISC (Diversified Integrated Sports Clinic), and Basic Diet Kuwait. The team members expressed their gratitude to Gulf Bank, the other sponsors, and their coach, Mohammed AlHathal.

A Memorable Sports Day Along Gulf Road

Amidst the beautiful weather, a large number of runners' families gathered to enjoy a memorable sports day along Gulf Road.

"Khaleejona Wahid" Featured in Celebration of the 38th GCC Summit

In celebration of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Kuwait, the organizers ensured the inclusion of the song "Maseerna Wahid" also known as "Khaleejona Wahid". This patriotic song, which has become a symbol of unity across the Gulf, was written in Gulf Arabic by poet Abdul Latif Al-Banai, composed by musician and composer, Marzouk Al-Marzouk, and performed by the Kuwait TV folk arts group in December 1984, during the 5th GCC summit held in Kuwait.